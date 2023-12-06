Who is Fred Whitfield? Looking at Charlotte Hornets' VC shocking decision after shuffle in franchise's ownership

Fred Whitfield is stepping down as the president and vice chairman of the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced via a press release on Wednesday. HSE Co-Chairman Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin praised Whitfield for all that he has done for the organization while also wishing him nothing but the best despite the shocking decision.

Who exactly is Fred Whitfield? He has had a 17-year tenure with the Charlotte Hornets franchise. According to WCNC's Hank Lee, Whitfield was originally the president and COO of the Hornets for 12 years since he first joined in 2006.

In 2018, Fred Whitfield became the Hornets' president and vice chairman. Besides his long tenure, Whitfield was in charge of changing the organization's culture by expanding the team's reach.

The franchise's current name Charlotte Hornets was changed in 2014 from its original name, the Charlotte Bobcats. Additionally, Whitfield also helped in rebranding Spectrum Center and established the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA League in 2016 and the Hornets Venom GT for the NBA 2k League in 2020.

Whitfield was also responsible for bringing the 2019 NBA All-Star game to Charlotte.

Fred Whitfield also released a statement where he discussed that he has been dealing with a "serious case of throat cancer" for the past 17-and-a-half years. While also dealing with his mother's health issues, Whitfield decided that stepping down was the right move at this point in his life.

Additionally, Whitfield thanked all of the organization's supporters from David Stern and Adam Silver to the prior leadership done by Bob Johnson and Michael Jordan by providing opportunities for him and the Charlotte Hornets.

Before Fred Whitfield stepped down, Michael Jordan sold a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets

On Aug. 3, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan sold a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to Rock Schnall and Gabe Plotkin for an approximate $3 billion in evaluation.

"I'm thrilled to be able to pass the reins to two successful, innovative and strategic leaders in Gabe and Rick," Jordan said in a statement. "I know the Hornets organization is in great hands moving forward. I'm excited about the future of the team and will continue to support the organization and the community in my new role in the years ahead."

According to ESPN, Michael Jordan originally paid $275 million for a majority stake in the franchise in 2010 and was the Hornets' majority owner for 13 years.

With Fred Whitfield stepping down from his position as president and vice chairman of the Hornets, the franchise continues in its era under a new leadership.