“Who gave this guy a mic?”: Kevin Durant indignantly claps back at reporter asking about his DMs at NBA All-Star media day

Kevin Durant is arguably the most controversial superstar player in the NBA when it comes to social media. The Phoenix Suns star is unapologetic and does not shy away from going at his critics, be they fans or sports analysts.

According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, during the media day of the NBA All-Star Game, a reporter asked the 14-time NBA All-Star player:

“If you’re trying to slide in someone’s DM, what do you say?”

Durant replied:

“Who gave this guy a mic?” KD asked.

However, the Phoenix Suns star did not let the question go unanswered. He soon gave his answer:

“Hi”

Previously, Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA after he had sent DMs to Hollywood actor Michael Rapaport. He had used obscene language against the actor after a feud with him. In 2011, he raised eyebrows after a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water,” KD wrote.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kevin Durant’s All-Star selections and awards

Since getting drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, Kevin Durant has become one of the best players the game has ever seen. He is a two-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, a league MVP and a four-time NBA scoring champion.

Kevin Durant has played 17 seasons in the NBA for four teams so far. This season, the Suns star was selected for the 14th time for the All-Star Game. He was selected for the first time in 2010.

Since then, he has made it to the roster every season, except when he was out with an Achilles injury. He won two MVP awards in the All-Star Game (2012 and 2019).

This season, Durant is averaging 28.2 ppg on 53.8% shooting from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc. He is also averaging 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 48 games.