"Who gave him a microphone?": Gilbert Arenas rubbishes Tim Hardway Sr's take on LeBron James-Miami Heat reunion

LeBron James has gotten the media in a frenzy after he refused to comment about his future with the LA Lakers. Since then, while the media has been talking about his future, the NBA superstar also took to his social media to say that when the time is right, the world will know.

Recently, Hall of Fame player Tim Hardaway Sr. added fuel to the fire saying that Pat Riley would never accept LeBron James in Miami, especially in light of the nature of James’ separation from Riley and the Miami Heat. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas wasn’t too impressed with it.

Recently, Hardaway appeared on “The Carton Show” and talked about the four-time NBA champions’ future with the Lakers. When asked if LeBron James would return to the Miami Heat, Hardaway had a very unexpected answer.

"After what happened. You know, back then, Pat Riley is not going to him," Hardaway had remarked.

Questioning Hardaway Sr.’s sources’ credibility, the former Washington Wizards player Arenas said that Hardaway wouldn’t know anything about it because he wasn’t on the team.

“Who gave him the microphone? Was he a scout? Was he on the team?”

Arenas also alluded to the current state of the Miami Heat and the Heat post-LeBron James era and said that Pat Riley would be too excited to welcome James in Miami.

“He watched this whooping that they get this year, and they haven’t got a big free agency since LeBron left. If LeBron wanted to come back, trust me, Pat is like, ‘Come on in here!’ Because he knows LeBron is gonna bring another superstar with him. So you are not gonna jeopardize that over whatever happened in a plane over some cookies,” Arenas added.

Tim Hardaway played six seasons with the Miami Heat and averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 assists in 376 games. In 2009, the Heat retired Hardaway's No. 10 jersey.

Miami Heat would gladly accept LeBron James if he asked

There have been rumors that when LeBron James returned to Cleveland from the Miami Heat, the relationship between the NBA superstar and Pat Riley wasn’t at its best. Marc Stein also reported that one of the reasons that James left for the Cleveland Cavaliers was because the Heat’s president wanted the four-time MVP to take a pay cut to improve the roster.

However, as far as the question regarding LeBron James’ return to the Heat is concerned, there is very little chance that Pat Riley would even hesitate to bring in the superstar if James decides to. One of the primary reasons is the marketing that follows James, and Riley would definitely want to capitalize on that. He even said in 2021 that he would welcome James to Miami with open arms.

"I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he's coming. I would do that, but I doubt very much that key…That key is rusted now. ... So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I'll put a new shiny key under the mat,” Riley said on Dan Le Batard Show.

Moreover, the Lakers star is still playing at a very high level and can still make a good team a championship contender. On top of that, one of the biggest reasons that it would work out is because of Erik Spoelstra. The Heat coach and James share immense respect for each other’s basketball acumen.

However, one of the biggest reasons that the Heat wouldn’t be too interested in making the trade is because of James’ heavy contract. If he opts out of the contract, he will make almost $50 million through his salary in the 2024-25 season and maybe the Heat wouldn’t be too interested in that.