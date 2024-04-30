Lakers Rumors: LeBron James gearing up for massive $164 million extension with LA as per NBA insider

There are questions on what the LA Lakers have planned for the future, which could include LeBron James. After being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, the Lakers now have to work on improving their roster to contend for titles. But there are rumors that James could stay with the team.

Game 5 between the Lakers and Nuggets was intense as both teams went blow-for-blow. LA kept it close, especially in the final moments of the game. However, Jamal Murray's clutch gene took over and spoiled the hopes and dreams of the California-based organization in a 108-106 decision.

Now, questions about whether James will return to the Lakers for next season have begun. After their Game 5 loss, the star was asked if he had played his final game with the organization. The 6-foot-9 superstar refused to answer the question.

Surprisingly, there are reports that James could be back for the team. According to reports, the Lakers could offer the four-time MVP a contract extension that could be worth around $164 million. Reports said that the length of the deal could range from around two to three years.

James still has a $51 million player option for next season. Exercising his player option would guarantee a return for one more season with the Lakers. If he declines it, there's a chance that he could exit the organization. However, another outcome of histo opting out could be signing a new deal with the organization.

LeBron James and the Lakers rumored to be looking for a new coach

Part of the concerns that the Lakers have for this season is a new coach. After two seasons, Darvin Ham has not impressed the players or the organization with the relative lack of success he's had. ESPN's Dave McMenamin went into detail about the possibility of replacing Ham over the summer.

"(LeBron James and Anthony Davis' great season) has left L.A. believing that the championship window for this core has not closed, and if a different voice is needed to lead the group, the franchise will make the financial commitment to do so," McMenamin wrote.

Both James and Davis had stellar 2023-24 campaigns. For the four-time champion, he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 71 games. AD, on the other hand, put up 24.7 ppg, 12.6 rpg and 2.3 blocks. The All-Star big man also played 76 games this season, which is the most games he's played in his career.

