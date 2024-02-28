"Who going to wear no. 3?": Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade hilariously reveal thwarted plan on joining forces in prime in Miami

Dwyane Wade has been enjoying life post his basketball career. On his podcast, he interacted with Chris Paul. The two athletes had an intriguing discussion regarding teaming up with the Miami Heat.

In the 2010s, before the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors had their rivalry, the Miami Heat formed a super team of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in their prime and made four consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

In the spliced video, Paul was talking to his brother, CJ, for advice on joining the Heat but was more concerned about who would wear the No. 3.

"CJ was sitting on the couch, and we was talking about me coming to Miami.

"We was talking about who going to have the ball in their hands and how it was going to work," said Paul to Wade. "Was it CJ that said something about who going to wear number 3?"

Dwyane Wade retires jersey No.3 while Chris Paul has never changed his number

Dwyane Wade is 42 and retired, while Chris Paul, 38, is still active. While Wade made it to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, Paul is also expected to be a first-ballot HOFer after he retires.

The two players have stellar NBA careers and each carries the number three on their jerseys.

Wade has played for three teams in his 15-year NBA career and got his jersey retired by the Miami Heat for bringing them to four NBA championships. He also had short stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, both while wearing the same jersey number.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul is in his 18th season, playing for a sixth different team, the Golden State Warriors. He's earning $30.8 million for the season, and the Warriors have a team option of bringing him back for $30 million next year. Like Wade, he has not worn any other jersey number.

The only time both wore a different jersey number was when they were with Team USA where the number three is not allowed. Wade wore numbers 6 and 9, while Chris Paul went with 13.