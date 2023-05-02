“Who gonna sign him?” – Shaquille O'Neal hints Dillon Brooks' NBA career is in jeopardy

Shaquille O'Neal is the most recent NBA legend to weigh in on the situation centered around Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies. After it was reported that the Grizzlies have no intention of bringing him back to this upcoming free agency, Shaq asks the question, "Who's willing to sign Brooks?"

On the Big Podcast, Shaq shared his thoughts on the recent news about the Grizzlies wingman and his future in the league.

"He didn’t play well enough to be acting like that. So now, he's either gonna be out the league or he gone have to 'check yourself before you wreck yourself.'" O'Neal said.

"Who gonna sign him? He's not athletic, he ain't jumping out the gym, and his jumper ain't like that."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported about it earlier today, which caught everyone by surprise. After an abyssmal postseason with Memphis and talk smacked off the court, the team has had enough of Brooks' antics. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the first round of the playoffs against the LA Lakers.

Full story and details at theathletic.com/4481287/2023/0… The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say.Full story and details at @TheAthletic The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say.Full story and details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4481287/2023/0…

