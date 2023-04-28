Shaquille O'Neal devastated after Hawks' Game 6 loss, hilariously tries to apply CPR

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal had some fun with the Atlanta Hawks following their 128-120 Game 6 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Following their Game 6 loss to Boston, the Hawks have been eliminated from the playoffs (4-2). O’Neal pretended to do CPR on a plush toy of the Hawks’ mascot.

“I think you’re wasting your time Dr. O’Neal,” Inside the NBA co-host Ernie Johnson Jr. said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s not gonna make it, Shaq,” co-host Charles Barkley added.

“That’s a lost cause,” Johnson continued.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Shaq trying to apply CPR to the Hawks after their Game 6 loss to the Celtics 🤣



Shaq trying to apply CPR to the Hawks after their Game 6 loss to the Celtics 🤣https://t.co/F3tLJV9Zcr

The Celtics advance to face the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2.

Trae Young comes up short for Atlanta Hawks against Boston

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young got off to a hot start in Game 6 against Boston, finishing with 25 first-half points on 53.3% shooting. That had Atlanta trailing by just one point at half-time (68-67).

However, Young went ice-cold in the second half, finishing with just five points on 1-for-13 (7.7%) shooting. The Hawks were able to overcome Young’s cold streak for most of the second half and even took a 100-98 lead entering the fourth quarter. However, a late Celtics offensive barrage meant that the Hawks came up short.

The Celtics were led by stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown finished with 32 points, five rebounds, two assists and six 3-pointers on 52.0% shooting. Tatum added 30 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four 3-pointers on 55.0% shooting.

Celtics veteran big man Al Horford also made a massive impact for Boston. He finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks on 50.0% shooting. That included a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to break a 113-113 tie, after which the Celtics never relinquished their lead.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were led by Young’s 30 points to go along with three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four 3-pointers on 32.1% shooting.

The second-seeded Boston Celtics next take on the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That has been a favorable matchup for the Celtics this year, with Boston winning its season series with Philly 3-1.

The Celtics and Sixers’ Round 2 series tips off on Monday night, with Game 1 in Boston.

Also Read: “He will leave the game in a stretcher” – Fans ridicule Anthony Davis planning to play 48 minutes in Game 6 against Grizzlies

Poll : 0 votes