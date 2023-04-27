“He will leave the game in a stretcher” – Fans ridicule Anthony Davis planning to play 48 minutes in Game 6 against Grizzlies

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are looking to close out the series on their home floor in Game 6 and ultimately eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to their match, Davis shared how he's planning on playing the entire 48 minutes of the game and fans quickly went online to make fun of it.

After sharing his plans, fans had a frenzy with their reactions and made fun of AD's plans for Game 6.

In Game 5 against the Grizzlies, the Lakers' big man played for 35 minutes and had 31 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks. His stellar outing wasn't enough for the team to overcome Memphis and extend the series to potentially two more games in the first round.

AD hasn't been consistent for Los Angeles. In Game 2 of the first round, he only had 13 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. He was able to bounce back in the following game and put up 31 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks. That was key to how they captured their second win in the postseason.

Game 4 was disappointing, despite the Lakers getting the win. Davis had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

The Lakers will take on the Grizzlies for Game 6 tomorrow at the Crypto.com Arena. They have a chance to end the series and advance to the next round of the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis is the X-Factor for the Lakers against the Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament

As the series between the Lakers and Grizzlies becomes much more entertaining and intense, people are starting to realize Anthony Davis' significance. On the Lakers' side, having AD in the game can affect them in a positive way. Offensively, he can stretch the defense and open the floor for his teammates.

Defensively, he changed the way the Grizzlies attacked the paint and became a difference maker for both teams. His time on the floor keeps the opposing teams on their heels as he has the ability to carry the entire offense and be the sole anchor on the defensive side of the floor.

Given his performances in some of the games, AD has a chance to turn things around for the Lakers. But the question is, can his body hold up?

Throughout the series, he's found himself in situations where he almost gets injured. It's a known fact that Anthony Davis can't keep himself from being injured and has a history of getting injured when his team needs him the most.

