Who is Hannah Cormier? Closer look at 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Host

Hannah Cormier is one of a few in-arena hosts from different teams that have been invited to the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. On Saturday, she will help hype up the crowd for four highly anticipated events. Cormier, who is one of the best in the league, is expected to make the night more exciting and lively.

Cormier’s first foray into the world of professional sports started at LSU. A native of Louisiana, she went to the school to major in marketing. During her time at the university, she managed to work for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints as a cheerleader. She was part of the Saints’ dance squad for two years.

In 2015, Hannah Cormier brought her talents to Hollywood where she starred in the reality show “L.A. Clippers Dance Squad.” Seven dancers on the team became reality TV stars whose professional and private lives were documented in a film. The idea behind the show was to give fans a front-row seat to the demands of an NBA cheerleader. Kellie Janeski, Blair Kim, Athena Perample, Savanna Read, Natalie Tenerelli and Candace Washington were featured in the series with Cormier.

The LSU product steadily gained more recognition and started getting a bigger role for the LA Clippers. Last season, he was given another task, which was to be the in-house arena host when the team plays at Crypto.com Arena.

This seaon, the NBA recognized her by bringing her to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. She went on Facebook to announce it:

“I’m beyond honored to have been chosen to emcee All-Star Saturday Night with some of the leagues greatest!

“En route to Indianapolis now. Woohoooooo!”

Hannah Cormier’s bubbly personality quickly caught the attention of the NBA. Her bubbly and outgoing personality will make the event more exciting and fan-friendly. Clippers fans will unquestionably recognize her voice when she revs up the crowd for one or all of the scheduled activities that night.

Hannah Cormier has also worked as a brand model

Hannah Cormier’s work hasn’t confined her to Crypto.com Arena. She has made a name for herself as a health and fitness influencer. Along that line, she has had opportunities to work for such brands as Nike, FabFitFun and MusclePharm.

As she continues her experience as a host, particularly with the 2024 NBA All-Star Game under her resume, her brand modeling could only get better.