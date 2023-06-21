Who are the Houston Rockets likely to pick at NBA Draft 2023?

The Houston Rockets own the 4th and 20th picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. New coach Ime Udoka will have in his hands an even younger team than the one that competed last season with Houston’s selections on Thursday.

The Rockets have slowly but steadily improved their win total over the last three years. They had 17, 20 and then 22 last season. With this year’s picks, the development of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr., their win-loss slate could be much better.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets



We're counting down to the 2023 NBA Draft by looking back at some of our recent draftees!



Hear from "You feel like everything you worked for comes to fruition that night."

Houston is already replete with young and emerging talent but they can’t allow this draft to pass them by without getting the best available talent.

The Houston Rockets are reportedly torn between Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are expected to be the first three names to be called on Thursday’s draft night. The Houston Rockets, who will be on the clock with the fourth pick, are rumored to be mulling over between Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

How the No. 4 pick will fit with the roster may be what the Rockets are trying to think over. Cam Whitmore of Villanova is the more natural fit alongside “KPJ,” Green, Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. He is just tailor-made for Houston’s best four players.

Ersin Demir @EDemirNBA Cam Whitmore is going to be a multiple 20+ points-per-game scorer in the NBA.



The NBA-ready body at 18 years old combined with his elite first step and strength make him such a huge scoring threat.



One of my favorite plays of the season. Cam Whitmore is going to be a multiple 20+ points-per-game scorer in the NBA.The NBA-ready body at 18 years old combined with his elite first step and strength make him such a huge scoring threat.

Whitmore is one of the youngest players in the draft as he will not turn 19 until Summer League in July. Despite that, he already has an NBA-ready body. He is 6-7 and weighs 235 pounds.

The Villanova superstar is an explosive athlete who has shown enormous potential on both ends of the floor. Scouts have raved about his elite two-way playmaking ability. He might just be what the doctor ordered for the Houston Rockets.

Amen Thompson is another player that will undoubtedly make the Houston Rockets better. Thompson has elite athleticism and is explosive in going to the basket. His defense and his playmaking are considered top-notch.

ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston



What stands out to me here is him reacting to the defenders and being aware of his backup options.



Hopefully we hear his name called for the Houston



Amen Thompson breaking down a clip of him attacking downhill.What stands out to me here is him reacting to the defenders and being aware of his backup options.Hopefully we hear his name called for the Houston #Rockets next week.

The Rockets will have an interesting logjam at the point guard spot if they draft Thompson as Kevin Porter Jr. is already on the roster. Houston may just go ahead with that scenario and worry about how to blend things later.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper could be available for the Rockets with the 20th pick

Olivier-Maxence Prosper seems to be surging in several mock drafts. The former Clemson and then Marquette standout has garnered interest with his interesting combination of physical gifts and work ethic. He is 6-8 with a 7-1 wingspan.

More than just the obvious tools, it’s his reported dogged determination and energy in workouts that have impressed observers. Prosper has the kind of size, length, quickness, strength and smarts that make him a potential nightmare to contend with on defense,

Teg🚨 @IQfor3 Olivier-Maxence Prosper was somebody I was sleeping on. 6'8 230, 7'1 wingspan, athletic. Great defender, can guard multiple positions (potentially 1-5). Shot 34% from 3 and finishes well.



One of those guys contenders take in the 20s Olivier-Maxence Prosper was somebody I was sleeping on. 6'8 230, 7'1 wingspan, athletic. Great defender, can guard multiple positions (potentially 1-5). Shot 34% from 3 and finishes well. One of those guys contenders take in the 20s

Analysts also noted that his impact does not often reflect on the box score. He just does the little things that help teams win. The Houston Rockets could use someone like him on their team.

