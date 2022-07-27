Who is Imani Showalter? Taking a look at why the TV personality got left at the altar by Stephen Jackson

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson and his ex-fiancée Imani Showalter have been making the airwaves recently. The 2003 NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs reportedly left Showalter at the altar in 2005. According to Jackson, the reason was because Showalter refused to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Imani Showalter, the ex-fiance of Stephen Jackson

Imani Showalter is a former singer. She was a member of a New York-based girl group. She became well-known while she was in a relationship with Stephen Jackson. She became even more famous when things ended between the pair.

Showalter and the former NBA player were together for over a decade and have two children together. Her notoriety went through the roof once details of the former couple's wedding day disaster became public.

Imani has featured on reality TV shows since their breakup. Her most popular appearance was on VH1's "Basketball Wives LA." She featured in season one of the series and is often mistaken for being Stephen Jackson's ex-wife.

The series ran for five years. It revolved around the lives of women who were either romantically involved with NBA players or who were at one point. Shaquille O'Neal's and Ron Artest's wives have also appeared on the show.

Showalter lasted just one season on the reality series. She said she quit in order to find her passion. There were rumors that she was fired from the series, but those were squashed later on.

Imani Showalter's relationship with Stephen Jackson

In 2020, Stephen Jackson spoke in an Instagram video, that has since been taken down, about why he left Imani Showalter at the altar. In the video, he never directly mentioned her. The forward began by discussing how he and Showalter met and how he eventually proposed to her. The transcript of the video was published by Madame Noir.

Jackson said that he and Showalter actually sat down and discussed the detail of their prenuptial agreement. After the papers arrived, Showalter, however, always put off signing it, according to Stephen Jackson.

"In order for a prenup to get drawn up, both the husband, the wife, the bride and the groom, have to agree on the prenup before it can even get written up.

"So we get the prenup back, at least, 3-4 months before the wedding. This is all true, y’all. I give it to her. When I give it to her, she shouldn’t be surprised by it because me and her sat down and agreed upon the prenup. We agreed. Listen to me, y’all. We agreed on the prenup.

"A month passed, two months before the wedding, I’m like, we need to get that prenup signed, so when we get down there to Houston, we ain’t gotta worry about it. I tell her that like two or three times."

On the day of their wedding, Showalter still had not signed the prenuptial agreement.

"This is when she showed her true colors. So wedding off. Wedding’s off. We not doing it. When we first get back to the room, I break down crying. Honest to God truth, I was hurt. I wanted to marry her, bruh. I break down crying for like twenty-thirty minutes. I’m hard down crying. I didn’t think a woman would take me to this point over a piece of paper."

Jackson would go on to say that Showalter later agreed to sign the prenuptial agreement. He refused to accept her signed agreement because he didn't want her to say that she had been forced to sign it under duress.

However, there are are two sides to the story.

Imani hit back at these claims by Jackson by providing her own proof. She said that she never spoke with her ex about signing a prenuptial beforehand. She also spoke about how Jackson and his mother had discussed the prenuptial agreement and laid out the terms of the deal.

Following his relationship with Showalter, Jackson would go on to marry Renata Jackson in 2009. Their marriage ended in 2015.

Stephen Jackson, after retiring from the game, teamed up with Matt Barnes on Showtime. They host one of the best podcasts with athletes and former players called the "All the Smoke" podcast. The two rough riders have recorded some of the best interviews. They have been applauded for their ability to get their guests to open like never before.

