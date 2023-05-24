Who is Ja Morant's Mom Jamie Morant? Taking a closer look at the life of Memphis star's maternal figure

Ja Morant's mom, Jamie Morant, has been a key figure in the young NBA star's life. Since his childhood, the two have always shared a close bond.

Similar to her son and husband, Jamie Morant was a basketball player in her younger years. Along with being a point guard on the court, she also played softball at the college level.

Right now, it is unknown what Jamie Morant does in terms of a professional. Her top prioirty has always been looking out for her family and helping her kids in anyway possible.

Ja Morant's mom adores both her children greatly, and is not shy about it. Once during an interview, she spoke about how having the Memphis Grizzlies star changed her life for the better.

“Denzel Washington once said, ‘A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially their first son, is a mother’s last true love,’” Jamie said with tears. “Ja is definitely that for me. He changed my life in many ways, while not even knowing it.”

Tee Morant might claim that Ja gets his skills on the court from him, but Jamie sees it a different way. In her eyes, the All-Star guard got his skills from her.

“Most people think he gets his athletic skills from his dad, but everything besides the dunking is all me,” Jamie said. “Being a point guard and playing certain positions I played in softball — you have to be the team leader, love what you’re doing, and be mentally tough because everything will fall on you.”

Ja Morant's mom part of cryptic social media post

Early Wednesday morning, Ja Morant's mom was part of series of cryptic social media posts from her son. He gave a shoutout to both his parents, his daughter, and then a photo of him that just said "bye."

And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone Ja Morant posted a series of IG stories saying ‘love ya’ to his mom, dad and daughter.And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone Ja Morant posted a series of IG stories saying ‘love ya’ to his mom, dad and daughter. And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone 👀 https://t.co/qsXwE8tx02

Over the past few months, the Memphis Grizzlies guard has been in headlines for his actions off the court. Toward the end of the regular season, he was suspended for flashing a gun while live on social media. Morant was seen doing it again a few weeks back.

The NBA has not said what Morant's punishment will be for his second offense, but based on these posts, some are starting to think the worst.

