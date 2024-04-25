Who is Ja Morant's new agent? Closer look at Grizzlies star linking up with former Heat star

As he gets ready for the 2025 season, Ja Morant has made some changes off the court. Reports emerged Thursday afternoon that the All-Star guard has signed with a new agency.

Moving forward, Morant will be represented by Lift Sports Management. His agent will be former NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller. The agency made the announcement via social media.

Before becoming Ja Morant's agent, Miller enjoyed a 17-year career in the NBA. He was drafted fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in 2000 and went on to win the Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and two championships.

Miller was a journeyman forward during his time in the league. Ironically enough, one of his stops was with the Memphis Grizzlies. He played for the franchise from 2003 to 2008. Some of Miller's other stops include the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets.

After retiring as a player in 2017, Miller began working towards becoming an agent. The former champion officially entered the field in 2021 after passing the necessary exams.

Is Ja Morant the only player Mike Miller represents?

Ja Morant might be the biggest name that Mike Miller represents, but he is not the only player. Since becoming an agent in 2021, he has signed an array of talent currently in the NBA.

Aside from Morant, the biggest name with Lift Sports Management is Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Since being drafted No. 1 overall, he has emerged as one of the game's top young stars.

With the addition of Ja Morant, Miller has four NBA players on his client list. The group includes Banchero, Magic center Wendall Carter Jr. and J.D. Davidson of the Boston Celtics. The list might expand this offseason, as Miller has two clients who are eligible for the 2024 draft (Jordan Brown and Boogie Ellis).

Morant makes this change in representation as he looks to get his career back on track. Things went astray for him at the end of the 2023 season and carried in to this year.

The Grizzlies star had some off-court issues centered around his social media activity. After being seen holding a firearm on a live video twice, he was suspended for the first 25 games of this season.

Morant was able to make his debut in December, but it didn't last long. He played just nine games before suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

At age 24, Morant is on the cusp of his prime. After being sidelined for almost all of this season, he will look to get back to leading the charge for the Grizzlies in 2025.

