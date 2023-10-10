Who is Jackson Frank? NBA journalist covering 76ers fired after criticizing team's Israel tweet

Philadelphia 76ers beat writer Jackson Frank was fired by PhillyVoice.com after he criticized the team's statement regarding the ongoing issue in Israel. The Sixers recently showed their support for Israel following Hamas' surprise attack over the weekend that killed more than 900 people.

Frank, who was hired by PhillyVoice.com last month, was not happy with the Sixers' statement and made it known on social media. He was in "solidarity" with Palestine in his response to the post.

However, PhillyVoice.com was quick to dismiss Jackson Frank's views on the issue and they fired him immediately. The company's CEO Hal Donnelly even released a statement regarding Frank's post.

"Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today," Donnelly said. "We stand with everyone who is absolutely outraged by the senseless attacks in Israel, by the loss of innocent lives and violence against civilians."

After getting fired less than two months into the job, Frank seemingly deleted his X account. The New York Post also tried to get a comment from him, but received no reply from the former PhillyVoice.com writer.

Hamas' attack on Israel has been condemned by many countries, including the United States. The NBA was one of many private entities to show their support, as well as several franchises. The Miami Heat were the first team to release a statement regarding the matter, considering their owner Micky Arison was born in Israel.

Other information about Jackson Frank

Jackson Frank graduated from Gonzaga University in 2020.

Jackson Frank was hired by PhillyVoice.com last month to replace senior writer Kyle Neubeck, who left to join PHLY Sports, a startup media company owned by ALLCITY Network. Frank used to write for other sites such as Dime UPROXX, SB Nation and The Athletic.

Frank is a product of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. He has a degree in journalism and public relations, graduating in 2020. He has been writing for almost six years, starting when he was still in college.

Based on his LinkedIn account, Frank is from Portland, Oregon. He went to Central Catholic High School and was a star athlete in track and field, as well as cross country.

