Who is Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend Ciera Muscarella? Exploring personal life of rookie Heat's guard

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend celebrated a big milestone with her longtime boyfriend on Thursday when the 6-foot-7 UCLA prospect was selected 18th by the Miami Heat. The move was a big one for the Heat, who came up short in the NBA Finals this year against the Denver Nuggets.

After having Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo both go down early in the postseason, the Heat made an improbable run that saw them make it all the way to the NBA Finals. With their sights set on the future, the team used their pick on the California native.

Given that fans have been itching to know more about his personal life, let's look at Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend, Ciera Muscarella. According to Sportslulu, the pair have been dating since 2016, when the two were just 15. Since then, he has gone on to have a successful basketball career, while Muscarella became a Trackstar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he attended UCLA, Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend attended Long Beach State University, where she continued her track and field career. This week, Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend had a special moment as she saw her longtime boyfriend get drafted into the NBA.

Gonzaga v UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend has had a front-row seat to his impressive career

Given that Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend has been with him since 2016, it's clear that she has been by his side throughout his impressive career. Now, with the budding young star set to compete in the NBA, Muscarella will once again have the chance to see her man shine.

During his senior year with UCLA, Jaquez was named a second-team All-American, as well as a First-team All-Pac-12 player. The accolades went along with his Pac-12 Player of the Year honors as a senior, where he scored 17.8 points per game, a new high for his collegiate career.

Gonzaga v UCLA

In addition, he also averaged a collegiate-career high in rebounding with 8.2 rpg, a notable jump compared to his 5.7rpg the previous season. On the defensive side of things, Jaquez also averaged a collegiate-career high of 1.5 steals per game, marking a slight improvement compared to years prior.

Basketball abilities seem to run in the family, from the looks of things. Jaquez Jr.'s sister, Gabriela won MVP honors at the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game, is now following in her brother's footsteps by committing to UCLA.

With the future bright for the Miami Heat's new acquisition, only time will tell how his rookie year plays out.

(Suggested Reading: No. 57 pick puts the NBA on notice)

Poll : 0 votes