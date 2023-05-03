Who is Joel Embiid's father Thomas Embiid? Exploring the relationship between two

Joel Embiid was awarded the KIA NBA MVP award last Tuesday night, giving him the first time in his career. Behind a stellar season from the Cameroonian big man, let's take a look at the man who helped raise the renowned basketball star, who's making a name for himself in the NBA.

Thomas Embiid is the father of the Philadelphia 76ers' center. According to playersbio.com, he was a military man who served as a colonel in Cameroon's military forces. Thomas also played handball professionally in the early years of his career.

Together with Christine, his wife Thomas raised Joel and two other kids. Joel is the eldest and Muriel is their only daughter. Their lastborn, Arthur, passed away back in 2014 in a car crash.

Joel thanked his family after finding out he won the MVP last Tuesday night. Watch the video below.

During most home games in Philly, Thomas and Christine are often seen watching games from the courtside. Joel's parents are some of his biggest fans and have supported his basketball journey since getting his chance at Kansas.

