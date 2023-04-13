Who is Josh Giddey girlfriend? Is Josh Giddey dating someone?

OKC Thunder star Josh Giddey has had another solid year for the team. The 2021 draft's No. 6 pick has upped his average in his sophomore season to 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 48.2% shooting.

Giddey has gained significant popularity over the last two years since getting drafted into the NBA. That has sparked plenty of questions circling his personal life. One common question that's circling the Australian guard is about his dating life.

As of April 2023, Josh Giddey doesn't appear to be dating anyone. He hasn't mentioned anything regarding his relationship status on his social media profiles. The slightest of rumors surrounding his dating life came when he was linked to Kylie Jenner before the 2021 draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But those rumors quickly flamed out. Jenner admitted that Giddey was one of her favorite players, but that was coming from a fan's perspective and nothing more.

Josh Giddey is nearing his NBA playoffs debut

Josh Giddey could be playing in the playoffs in his sophomore year. The OKC Thunder surprised everyone by finishing with the 10th-best record (40-42) in the Western Conference, edging teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks.

Their fairytale run has continued after their play-in tournament win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday on the road. Giddey and Co. recorded a 123-118 victory. OKC entered the break with a six-point deficit and trailed by nine points in the second half.

However, they kept their poise to get a result in this game. Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort were the key architects of this win. Giddey tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 50.0%, including 3-of-7 from deep. SGA had 32 points and five rebounds on 50.0% shooting, while Dort finished with 27 points on 57.1% shooting. He went 4-of-8 from deep and scored 20 points in the first half.

The OKC Thunder will now face the Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth-seed game on Friday, which will also be a road game for the team. A win would see OKC face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. It will be their first appearance in the knockouts since the 2019-20 season when Chris Paul led them to the playoffs.

NBA @NBA



OKC/MIN next... winner takes the West's #8 seed 🍿



Friday, 9:30pm/et, ESPN A monster all-around performance by Josh Giddey (31 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB) helped the @okcthunder to victory in New Orleans!OKC/MIN next... winner takes the West's #8 seed 🍿Friday, 9:30pm/et, ESPN A monster all-around performance by Josh Giddey (31 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB) helped the @okcthunder to victory in New Orleans!OKC/MIN next... winner takes the West's #8 seed 🍿📺 Friday, 9:30pm/et, ESPN https://t.co/wpa06ekwjQ

Josh Giddey will need to continue being aggressive against the Timberwolves to give the Thunder a solid chance of causing another upset. He was decisive down the stretch, which took significant pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in their thrilling win over the Pelicans.

Poll : 0 votes