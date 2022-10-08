Who is Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, and how is she related to NBA? All you need to know

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch is rumored to be the Boston Celtics staffer who had a consensual relationship with coach Ime Udoka, according to the Daily Mail and US Weekly.

Lynch has been a part of the franchise for over eight years. The Celtics have not identified Lynch as being involved with Udoka, who has been suspended this season for violating the franchise's code of conduct.

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom Ime Udoka's mistress—reportedly a devout Mormon— is a married mother of three who serves as the Celtics’ team service manager. theshaderoom.com/nia-longs-ime-… Ime Udoka's mistress—reportedly a devout Mormon— is a married mother of three who serves as the Celtics’ team service manager. theshaderoom.com/nia-longs-ime-…

The 34-year old was a team liaison who arranged travel, lodging and game tickets for the family members of the Celtics organization. Lynch is also close with former executive Danny Ainge for the organization, according to an article. (via DailyMail):

"Lynch has longstanding personal ties with the team's legendary former player Danny Ainge, who was the team's executive director of basketball operations before leaving the franchise last year."

Daily Mail US @DailyMail Ime Udoka's mistress REVEALED as 34-year-old married team service manager with ties to Danny Ainge trib.al/cpY1mJl Ime Udoka's mistress REVEALED as 34-year-old married team service manager with ties to Danny Ainge trib.al/cpY1mJl

The Daily Mail also wrote that Ainge became aware of the affair a few months ago. However, he chose not to get involved in any way.

"A source familiar with the investigation told DailyMail.com that Ainge learned early in the summer that the Celtics had initiated an investigation into Udoka's relationship with Lynch, but he did not intervene in the investigation or decision to suspend the coach."

Can Ime Udoka still be a head coach in the NBA?

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, Game 4

Shortly after the Celtics found out about the incident, they wasted no time in suspending Ime Udoka for the entire season. Following just one season of being the head coach where he was able to take the team to the NBA Finals, Udoka's future in the league is in question.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season The Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season https://t.co/heZMC4dHjq

With his suspension, it looks like the Celtics have plans to keep him in the loop despite him breaking the organization's code of conduct. Given the success and the impact that he was able to make in just one season, Udoka is still valued by the franchise.

His suspension will only last a season, and Udoka can still have an impact on the team by giving them enough moral support. Especially to Joe Mazzulla, who was named interim head coach by the front office.

However, no one knows if the other 29 teams in the league have changed their perception of Udoka. There have been reports of NBA teams inquiring with the Celtics organization about the details behind the coach's suspension for future employment.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Rival teams have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Ime Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, per @wojespn Rival teams have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Ime Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, per @wojespn https://t.co/YnmDAehA3u

The Boston Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 19 to start their season.

