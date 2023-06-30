Who are Klay Thompson's sponsors? Finding out more

Klay Thompson is one of the most recognizable faces in today’s NBA. He is a four-time champion who plays for the Golden State Warriors. Thompson is the other half of the tandem popularly called the Splash Bros. along with longtime teammate Steph Curry.

Thompson is so popular that even when he was sidelined for two seasons due to an injury, he still signed a few more endorsements. Waiakea Water, Bevel and NERF were added to his list of sponsors.

Klay Thompson also counts Panini, Gillette, Body Armor, Tissot, Activision, Mercedes, Cash App, UberEats, Fantatics and Anta among his biggest sponsors. He signed a 10-year deal with the Chinese shoe brand reportedly worth $80 million before bonuses and royalties.

Next season, “Killa Klay” will be playing the final of a five-year $189.9 million deal he signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2019. Thompson is scheduled to earn $43.2 million for the 2023-24 campaign with the Dubs.

The five-time NBA All-Star is looking to get a new multi-year deal with the Bay Area team after his contract is over. Golden State may not be willing to give him a max contract, but he still should be one of the top earners in the team if he re-signs.

Despite having played in the NBA for the last 12 years and the numerous injuries, Klay Thompson isn’t showing signs of stopping. Whether he stays with the Warriors or not, he will remain one of the NBA’s most popular players.

No one will be surprised if he retains or even adds to his slew of sponsors in the next few years.

Klay Thompson may have to adjust to a new role next season with the Golden State Warriors

For the majority of his career, Klay Thompson has been Steph Curry’s backcourt partner. Together, they are dubbed as NBA history’s greatest shooting backcourt. Even with the emergence of former teammate Jordan Poole, that tandem was only changed on certain occasions.

With the arrival of Chris Paul, the Golden State Warriors’ backcourt dynamic may see a few significant changes. Steve Kerr is reportedly keen on inserting one of the game’s best playmakers into the starting lineup. The potential strategy will move Thompson to the small forward spot while Curry handles the shooting guard role.

Golden State isn’t new to a three-guard lineup. They’ve done it with either Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, or Gary Payton II on offense. The trio, however, isn’t tasked to orchestrate the plays for the team. All three were shooting guards or small forwards in that setup.

Paul’s skill set is best maximized as the primary playmaker. He’s one of the best to ever do it, so the Warriors are best served by using him accordingly.

For the first time since his rookie year, Klay Thompson may have some significant adjustments to do. Dub Nation can’t wait to see how the Warriors will perform next season.

