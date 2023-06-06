Who are Kobe Bryant’s daughters? Finding out more about the LA Lakers legend

By winning five championships and giving it his all, Kobe Bryant left a lasting legacy in the game of basketball that continues to inspire generations. Sadly, Bryant tragically passed away due to a helicopter crash back in 2020, leaving his family behind.

Prior to the accident, Bryant served as a father to four loving daughters with his wife, Vanessa. The eldest is Natalia, who was born in January 2003. Like her father, she was involved in sports and took on volleyball until her college years. According to multiple sources, she's currently an intern for Beyonce's record label.

Prior to the accident, Bryant served as a father to four loving daughters with his wife, Vanessa. The eldest is Natalia, who was born in January 2003. Like her father, she was involved in sports and took on volleyball until her college years. According to multiple sources, she's currently an intern for Beyonce's record label.

Kobe's second child is Gianna, who was also called "Gigi" by most people, born in May 2006. Unfortunately, she was with her father during the helicopter crash and tragically passed away with the Lakers legend. Before the accident, Gigi was often seen with her dad and played basketball on a regular basis.

She was nicknamed Mambacita for her talent on the court and the five-time champion even called her the female version of him. Gigi had dreams to make it to the WNBA and her dad talked about it in 2018 when he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"She’s like, 'Oi, I got this. You don’t need no boy for that, I got this.' That’s right, yes you do. You got this." Bryant said.

Her two youngest daughters are Bianka and Capri. Both of them were born after Kobe's legendary career in the NBA and weren't able to watch their dad play. Bianka was born in 2016, while Capri was welcomed by the Bryant family in 2019 and was given the nickname "Koko."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jokes about Kobe Bryant's mural

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar feels a bit "jealous" of Kobe Bryant

A new mural in Los Angeles was revealed to the public earlier today, which features images of legendary players who have played for the Lakers. As a five-time champion for the team, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was included in the artwork, along with other all-time great players for Purple & Gold.

In the mural, Kobe Bryant was featured twice, once when he was wearing the number eight when he won three titles with Shaquille O'Neal. And one with him wearing the number 24 next to Pau Gasol, who he won two titles with. Upon stepping foot on stage, Kareem took the chance to joke about being jealous that Bryant got two versions of him in the mural.

"It's really wonderful to see this mural. Although, I am a little bit jealous that Kobe got two images." Kareem said.

"It's really wonderful to see this mural. Although, I am a little bit jealous that Kobe got two images." Kareem said.

The new mural in Koreatown was unveiled today.

