Who is LeBron James' doppleganger? Here's all we know about the NBA star's apparent look-alike spotted in during the LA Lakers game

The LA Lakers hosted the Houston Rockets at Staples Center for their seventh game of the season. Strangely, a LeBron James doppleganger was spotted in the audience seated near the Lakers' bench.

James had a slow start in the game, which almost could have gotten people wondering if the real King James was seated in the audience. It wasn't until he pulled off a reverse slam dunk on a fast break.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight 👀😂 LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight 👀😂 https://t.co/tmxmDVsyCq

LBJ has been amazing this season thus far, but this was by a mile his weakest outing. The Lakers defeated the Rockets by a 10-point differential, with LeBron James registering only 15 points, while Carmelo Anthony led the pack with 23 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 20 points and led the team in assists (9).

Here's all we know about the NBA star's apparent look-alike spotted in during the LA Lakers game

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Kent Bazemore #9 after scoring a basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Staples Center on October 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The presence of a LeBron James look-alike seated in a courtside seat close to the Lakers' bench got social media running a mock. Imaginations ran wild as fans tried to make sense of it all, spewing out some unfounded but highly comical theories.

The doppleganger had a typical James ensemble, wearing a fedora with a gray shirt and pants. His beard was neatly shaven but a lot less than LeBron James' beard on the night. The resemblance was uncanny, no one could make sense of it. Halloween, maybe?

Well, we know who he is and no, he is not LeBron James' doppleganger. He is Patrick Christopher, a former NBA player. The 6-feet 5-inches shooting guard went undrafted in the 2010 NBA draft, then joined the Detroit Pistons for the Summer League.

LeBron James @KingJames The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA Lebron is so good he is Playing and watching the game at the same time 😧 Lebron is so good he is Playing and watching the game at the same time 😧 https://t.co/1CEhfUr4Ri AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL twitter.com/thepettiestla/… AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL twitter.com/thepettiestla/…

Christopher plied most of his trade on the international scene, playing for Antalya BB, Besiktas of Turkey and Cholet Basket of France. He had a very brief stint with the Utah Jazz in the 2014-15 season, played four games and started only one for the Jazz. Following that, he was waived due to a knee injury that saw him leave the league and sign for Iowa Energy.

However, his brother Josh Christopher plays in the NBA and was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Josh has featured in five games out of a total of six games played by the Rockets, coming off the bench. He featured on the court for a minute in last night's fixture against the Lakers.

Patrick Christopher came to watch his brother play while dressed as LeBron James' for his Halloween costume. Mystery solved.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar