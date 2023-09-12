Who is Lisa Harvey? Everything you need to know about Kysre Gondrezick's mother

Lisa Harvey is a basketball coach with a lot of ties to the game. Many members of her family have gone on to play the sport at professional level.

Before getting into coaching, Lisa Harvey played college basketball at Louisiana Tech. While there, she was part of a team that won a national championship. Following her playing days, Harvey has entered the world of coaching. At the moment, she is an assistant coach at Bentor High School.

Aside from being a coach, Harvey is also a mother of two daughters. One of them, Kyrse Gondrezick, went on to play in the WNBA for a brief stint. She is currently in headlines after being the victim in an alleged domestic violence case involving Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. Gondrezick was once a top-five pick in the WNBA draft, but stepped away after just 19 games to focus on her mental health.

Harvey's other daughter, Kalabrya, also made it to the college level. She ended up going on to play for Michigan State. Along with her two daughters, Harvey also has a son, Grant Gondrezick Jr.

Who is Lisa Harvey married to?

Basketball is a family sport for Lisa Harvey. Not only did she and her daughters play, but her husband as well. In fact, he had a brief stint in the NBA at one point.

Grant Gondrezick played in college at Pepperdine before entering his name in the NBA draft. In 1986, the Phoenix Suns selected him the seventh round.

The 6-foot-5 guard only ended up playing two seasons in the league. One with the Phoenix Suns and one with the LA Clippers. In 91 career games, Gondrezick averaged 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

It is believed that Gondrezick did not hang around in the league because he had substance abuse problems. This led to him going overseas to play professionally. He'd have some success playing in Europe, suiting up for an array of different clubs before retiring in 1998.

Lisa Harvey had to deal with the tragic death of her husband in 2021. At just 57 years old, the former NBA guard passed away unexpectedly in his sleep.