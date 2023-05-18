Who is Londa Butler? How is she related to Jimmy Butler? Taking a closer look

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler grew up in Tomball, Texas, with his mother Londa Butler. He barely knew his father Jimmy Butler Sr. as the elder Butler left them a few months after he was born.

Butler’s mother studied at Lone Star College in Texas, hoping to one day become a medical office receptionist. She now works as a caregiver in the city where the Butlers used to live.

His mother had to raise him in an impoverished neighborhood in the Houston suburb of Tomball.



Londa struggled to make both ends earlier in their life. Butler, without the voice of a father to keep him straight, wasn’t also the most helpful or thoughtful son.

Butler’s mother threw him out when he was 13 years old. His mom reportedly told him that she “didn’t like the look of him” and told her son to leave the house. Londa was also rumored to be against Butler’s love for basketball, which added to the friction.

Despite the harsh childhood, the six-time All-Star has insisted that he has not held a grudge against Londa Butler or his dad, Butler Sr. He noted that he didn’t want to be stuck in the past by the negativity of his earlier years.

In an ESPN interview in 2015, the Miami Heat superstar had this to say about his relationship with his parents:

“I won't change, I'll get stuck as that kid. That's not who I am. I'm so far ahead of that. I don't hold grudges. I still talk to my family. My mom. My father. We love each other. That's never going to change.”

Butler Sr. was even with the basketball superstar when the interview was conducted.

Michelle Lambert took on the role Londa Butler wouldn’t do for his son Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler’s life drastically changed when he met Jordan Leslie in high school. They both loved basketball and instantly became close friends. They were so close that Leslie insisted on numerous occasions to his parents to let the struggling kid stay with them.

After initial hesitation, Leslie’s parents, Michelle Lambert, in particular, allowed Butler to join their six children in the house.

While Londa Butler disapproved of Jimmy Butler’s passion for basketball, Lambert urged him to follow his dreams.

Butler eventually found his way to Marquette due to Lambert's insistence due to its excellent academics and then to play college hoops. The talented forward had all the support he needed from the Leslies when he took his journey to another level.

For the first time in his life, Butler was no longer in Texas. The reality overwhelmed him so much that he decided to return to his home state.

Michelle Lambert once again came through for him. She reminded Butler of his struggles in life and that foregoing such an opportunity might not be there for him again.

In 2011, the Chicago Bulls nabbed Jimmy Butler as the 30th pick in the 2011 draft. Without Lambert, the NBA may not have seen “Jimmy Buckets’” exploits on basketball’s biggest stage.

