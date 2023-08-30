Who were Michael Jordan's best teammates on the Washington Wizards?

Michael Jordan had a fruitful career with the Chicago Bulls. After retiring for a second time, Jordan came out of retirement for a short stint with the Washington Wizards, a team he owned too. As we look at his two-year tenure with the team, let's also look at his best teammates there.

Jordan ended his career on a high, as he retired from the league after winning his sixth NBA title and cementing his place among the greats. Having amassed a fortune with his career earnings and sponsorship deals, MJ moved onto different ventures, including ownership. However, his time off the court didn't last long. Following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, Jordan decided to return to the court.

In a promise made to those devastated by the tragedy, MJ offered to donate his earnings as a player directly to the families affected by the attacks. Needless to say, he was welcomed back with open arms.

However, the Wizards weren't a competitive unit on Jordan's arrival. Having finished with a 19-63 record the previous season, Washington wasn't the best of places to play in.

Jordan's arrival in the 2001-02 season did improve their performance, though. The team notched up a 37-45 record. During this time, other than MJ, the standout player was Richard "Rip" Hamilton, who notched up 20.0 points per game in 63 games played.

The then 30-year old Chris Whitney also did a solid job, averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 assists per game that season.

The Wizards also featured a former icon in Christian Laettner. However, at the age of 33, he wasn't a productive player.

The following season saw more of the same from the Wizards, as they racked up another 37-45 season. However, this time, they had Jerry Stackhouse.

Stackhouse outscored Jordan for the season with an average of 21.5 points per game. Larry Hughes also contributed with 12.8 points of his own. However, considering that Michael Jordan was pushing 40, it may not be considered much of an accomplishment.

What did Michael Jordan do after leaving Washington?

Following the 2002-03 season, Michael Jordan announced his retirement for the last and final time. Having played in his last All-Star Game as a starter ,it was evident that Jordan was still one of the faces of the league, if not a top-10 player.

Michael Jordan had to sell his stake in the Washington Wizards to return to the court. Following his retirement, he was fired as the team's president and was moved out of the franchise.

He went on purchase the Charlotte Hornets in 2010. Since then, he has sold his majority stake in the franchise for a whopping profit of $1.4 billion.

