Who is Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, and where is he now? Taking a closer look at his personal life

None of Michael Jordan's children followed in their father's legacy. The Chicago Bulls legend has five children, two of whom are now men.

Athough none of Jordan's sons played professional basketball, Marcus, along with his older brother, Jeffrey, played college basketball.

On Dec. 24, 1990, MJ welcomed his second son with his first wife Juanita Vanoy, three years after first getting engaged. Although Marcus Jordan started how many basketball fan would have dreamed, he chose to be his own man and explore another path.

He played basketball in high school and before graduating college. In partnership with Jeffrey, he led Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, to their best season in school history.

After two years with Loyola, he transferred to Whitney Young High School in Chicago. His time there was a resounding success as he led them to the Illinois Class 4A state championship.

Marcus' exploits were noted, as he was ranked the 60th-best shooting guard in the country as a senior.

During his third year at the University of Central Florida, Marcus stepped away from basketball. However, he completed his college education, earning a degree in hospitality management in 2013.

In 2016, Marcus started his own business. He owns a high-end shoe store called Trophy Room. Although it was once located in Orlando, Florida, Marcus shut down the physical store and moved online completely.

The entrepreneur leads a private life, with no information on romantic relationships. However, he has some level of business success, with Glamourbreak.com reporting that he has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Michael Jordan is now married to Yvette Prieto

After 17 years of marriage, Michael Jordan finalized his divorce with his first wife in 2017. A year after his divorce, the six-time NBA champ met Yvette Prieto, which was the start of a decade-plus union.

MJ and Prieto had a lavish wedding in 2013, with the ceremony reportedly costing $10 million. In 2014, the couple welcomed twin daughters.

Although Jordan, a five-time MVP and a Hall of Famer, is one of the most popular athletes in the world, not much is known about his current wife. The former model has excelled at leading a private life.

However, it is popular knowledge that she is a Cuban-American born in 1979. She was featured in the documentary "Cuba: An Island Apart" and is known for her work with famous designer Alexander Wang.

