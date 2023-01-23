Who is Michael Porter Jr.'s brother Coban Porter? All you need to know

Michael Porter Jr.’s brother, Coban Porter, plays combo guard for the University of Denver Pioneers. He is in his second year with the NCAA Division I team but is currently sidelined due to a torn ACL. The younger Porter suffered the injury during the offseason and does not have a definite timeline for a return.

As a freshman, he averaged 11.4 points on 43.2% shooting from the field, including 41.3% from behind the arc. He was the primary backup for both shooting and point guard positions for the Pioneers before the unfortunate injury.

Michael Porter Jr.’s brother very recently grabbed headlines following an arrest due to a fatal car crash in Denver, Colorado. The crash reportedly resulted in the death of a driver.

Per the Denver Post:

“Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. and a University of Denver basketball player, was arrested early Sunday in connection with a fatal crash in south Denver, according to Denver police.

"Coban Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police spokesman Kurt Barnes confirmed Sunday. The 21-year-old was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard, Barnes said.

"The crash happened at about 1:54 a.m.

"Barnes said he could not provide an arrest report or additional details on what unfolded Sunday. Barnes said he had no information to indicate that Michael Porter Jr. was involved in the crash. A Nuggets team spokesman told The Post that he was not involved in the incident."

Michael Porter Jr.’s brother will be under investigation as will a few others regarding the incident.

Michael Porter Jr. is having a quietly solid season for the Denver Nuggets

"MPJ" is having a solid campaign for the Denver Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. will inevitably be affected by what Coban Porter is going through right now. What happens to someone in the family usually interferes with the athlete’s performance.

If that happens, it’ll be unfortunate as the talented Denver Nuggets forward is having a really solid and underrated season. He is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 32 games. After playing just nine games last year, it’s great to see him showing his stuff again.

Swipa @SwipaCam Michael Porter Jr.‘s last 3 games (3-0):



20.3 PPG

4.0 RPG

1.0 APG

0.7 BPG

0.7 RPG

66.6% 2PT

45.5% 3PT

100% FT

68.8% True Shooting

+35

On the rise? Michael Porter Jr.‘s last 3 games (3-0):20.3 PPG4.0 RPG1.0 APG0.7 BPG0.7 RPG66.6% 2PT45.5% 3PT100% FT68.8% True Shooting+35On the rise? https://t.co/UUHSQ8tkdK

After losing to the OKC Thunder last Sunday, when Porter Jr. did not play, the Denver Nuggets now hold a 33-14 record. The loss snapped a nine-game winning run but still put them in first place in the Western Conference.

“MPJ” has been the Nuggets’ fourth-leading scorer, but he has started in every game he has played. Mike Malone’s team is definitely deeper and more versatile when he is available.

Denver’s starting unit of leading MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Kentavious-Caldwell Pope and Porter Jr. has been nearly unstoppable. They’re skilled in all positions and can beat the best teams in the NBA on any given night.

It would be a shame for "MPJ's" season to falter due to outside events.

Here's the full Denver Post report.

Poll : 0 votes