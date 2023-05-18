Who is Mike Malone's wife Jocelyn Malone? Exploring their relationship & married life

Mike Malone has led the Denver Nuggets to their second appearance in the Western Conference Finals since joining the team in 2015. With that said, let's take a look at who his supporting wife is ahead of Game 2 of their playoff series against the LA Lakers.

Jocelyn Malone was born on May 21, 1974 and was raised by her parents, Robert and Sally Cole. She played college volleyball for Providence College and graduated in 1996. The current head coach of the Nuggets decided to tie the knot with her back in 1998 and the two has been married since then.

Together, they have two daughters, Caitlin and Bridget. According to sources, Jocelyn is a fomer school teacher and is an avid supporter of her husband.

This season, Mike joked with the media after the Nuggets clinched the top seed in the West. He revealed that he didn't receive a conlaturatory text from his wife after the team achieved the said feat. Jocelyn opted to roast Mike and the Nuggets for not getting the top seed through a team win.

"It would’ve been a lot better if you guys got it with a win." Malone read the text.

"She’s my ex-wife now." The Denver coach joked.

Back when the NBA was in the Bubble, Malone made headlines as he commented on the league's refusal to allow coaches and players to bring families with them. He called the association out and expressed how he misses his wife and family at the time.

"I say shame on you, NBA. This is crazy. I miss my family and I think I speak for me, I speak for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here."

Mike Malone doesn't believe Rui Hachimura can stop Nikola Jokic

Mike Malone doesn't believe that Rui Hachimura is the Nikola Jokic stopper

Tonight is Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals and the Nuggets are coming in the game with a 1-0 advantage over the Lakers. Game 1 almost ended in a blowout, but Los Angeles was able to make a comeback through great defense. The one aspect that most fans have been milking, is the fourth period, where Rui Hachimura guarded Nikola Jokic in six possessions.

During the time Jokic was guarded by Hachimura, he only scored three points and wasn't able to convert a field goal. Mike Malone isn't a firm believer that the Lakers forward can stop the two-time MVP.

"This is the first time I’ve ever been in a series up 1-0 and the series is over in everybody’s eyes because they put Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic for six possessions." Malone said.

