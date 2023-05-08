"I don't give a sh**"- Mike Malone defends Nikola Jokic who may be suspended for Game 5 after pushing Mat Ishbia

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic may potentially face suspension after pushing Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4. When asked about his thoughts on the situation, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone gave a very straightforward response while defending his superstar.

Game 4 of the Nuggets vs Suns match-up saw things heat up at the Footprint Center. The game was bound to be competitive as two of the best teams in the West went toe-to-toe with each other.

Phoenix eventually came out on top with a 129-124 win. This also sees the series tied at 2-2 before heading to Denver. However, there appears to be a more pressing storyline ahead of Game 5.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic finds himself in some trouble after an altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Jokic was assessed a technical for shoving Ishbia while attempting to retrieve the ball from out of bounds. But "Joker" could quite possibly be suspended for Game 5.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone shared his thoughts on the matter at the post--game presser. He said:

"I'm still not really sure what happened. I haven't seen any video of it. I think it's crazy that they called it a technical foul in that situation. He's going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be part of the game. Just give the ball up, man."

Malone continued to defend Jokic's actions. He was then asked whether he knew that the "fan" was the Suns owner. Malone promptly responded by saying:

"I don't give a sh*t."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto ” Nuggets coach Michael Malone was upset Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul during the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. When asked if Malone thought it made a difference that the fan was Ishbia, he replied, “I don’t give a Nuggets coach Michael Malone was upset Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul during the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. When asked if Malone thought it made a difference that the fan was Ishbia, he replied, “I don’t give a 💩” https://t.co/dYaxE4OPSw

Malone's response reflected the gravity of the situation. With Game 5 emerging as a crucial turning point in the series, the Nuggets will need their big man to be available.

Nikola Jokic will be key in Game 5

It goes without saying that Nikola Jokic will be the key to the Denver Nuggets' success in Game 5. Considering his monster performance in Game 4, it is also safe to assume that "Joker" has figured out how to attack the Suns' defense.

NBA @NBA



53 PTS

11 AST

20-30 FG



PHX/DEN Game 5 | Tues, 10pm/et | TNT Nikola Jokic sets the @nuggets record for points in a Playoff game in Game 453 PTS11 AST20-30 FGPHX/DEN Game 5 | Tues, 10pm/et | TNT Nikola Jokic sets the @nuggets record for points in a Playoff game in Game 4 👏53 PTS11 AST20-30 FGPHX/DEN Game 5 | Tues, 10pm/et | TNT https://t.co/i952K7gdpe

However, with talks of suspension in the air, Denver will await the official ruling with some degree of nervousness. In an unfortunate circumstance that Jokic is suspended for Game 5, the Nuggets are more or less likely to lose the series as a whole.

