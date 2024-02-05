Who are NBA 3-point Contest contenders this year? Confirmed participants ft Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton and more

Over the past few years, the NBA 3-point contest has become one of the main events of All-Star weekend. With about two weeks to go, names of this year's participants have started to emerge.

On Monday afternoon, Shams Charania reported a handful of players who have accepted invites to compete in the NBA 3-point contest. The list included first-time All-Star Jalen Brunson, along with Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen.

This group will make up a majority of the field, but more names are likely to be announced in the near future. Typically, the three-point contest features eight participants.

The most notable name in this group is Malik Beasley of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is having the best three-point shooting season of his career. Beasley is currently tied for fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage at 45.1%. Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen currently leads all players at just under 50%.

Tyrese Haliburton will be another name to watch, as he will be representing the host city this year. The Indiana Pacers star is shooting 39.8% from three this season on eight attempts per game.

2024 NBA 3-point contest features a handful of familar faces

Looking at this field of names, the NBA 3-point contest will feature multiple familiar faces. A handful of these players competed last year, including the winner and runner-up.

Lauri Markkanen, Tryrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard were all part of the NBA 3-point contest in 2023. Haliburton and Lillard were part of the final three, along with fellow Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield.

In the end, it was Lillard who ended up taking home the trophy last year. While donning his college jersey, he came alive in the final round to knock off Haliburton. Now, the Milwaukee Bucks star finds himself with an opportunity to defend his title.

Lillard is going to have his hands full as he attempts to win for a second straight year. Markkanen is also in the midst of one his best shooting seasons as a pro. The sharpshooting forward is connecting on 40.1% of his threes while shooting eight a game.

A New York Knicks player will be competing for a second straigh year, but it is a new face. Last year, Julius Randle represented the franchise. Now, Jalen Brunson will be testing his luck. This season, the Knicks guard is shooting 41.3% from deep on just over six attempts per game.

All-Star weekend is scheduled for February 16th-18th. The 3-point contest is part of Saturday night's festivites. It will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianaplis Colts. The event goes on second to last, just before the Slam Dunk Contest.

