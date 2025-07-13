Who is the only NBA player to play in 4 different decades?

Due to the athletic nature of the sport, being a consistent force in the NBA is a difficult task. Although the likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul have made it seem easy, only one player has played in four different decades, Vince Carter.

Many have come close, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar missed it by a season, having been drafted in 1969 before retiring in 1989, and so did Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavericks legend was another player who missed it by a season, with the German being active between 1998 and 2019.

Although LeBron James is on track to surpass Vince Carter’s record with his 23rd NBA season in 2025, he’d need to keep playing until 2030 to match Carter’s feat of playing in four different decades. That serves as a reminder of just how rare and impressive Carter’s longevity was.

Vince Carter is the only NBA player to have played in four different decades

Vince Carter is the only NBA player to play in four different decades, with the guard's career starting in the 90s and ending in the 2020s. He was drafted by the Raptors in 1998, spending six full seasons with the team. Carter was then traded to the New Jersey Nets in 2004 and spent five seasons before moving to Orlando.

After spending the 90s and the 2000s in the Eastern Conference, Carter was traded to Phoenix in 2010 and spent almost the entire decade in the West. Signed by the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, he played 223 games in three seasons before signing a three-year deal with the Grizzlies in 2014. Following the end of his contract, Carter spent one season with the Kings before returning to the Eastern Conference.

In 2018, Carter signed with the Atlanta Hawks for a year and played 76 games, averaging 7.4 PPG, earning him another contract with the franchise. Announcing the 2019-20 season would be his final year in the NBA, Carter became the first player to play in four decades during a 116–111 win over the Pacers on Jan. 4, 2020.

During his 22 seasons in the NBA, the guard wowed audiences with his athletic prowess, winning the 2000 slam dunk contest. His explosive nature makes his longevity all the more fascinating. Carter also made eight All-Star appearances and has been recognized for his achievements post-retirement.

Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2024, he became the first player to have his jersey retired by the Toronto Raptors. In 2025, the Nets followed suit by hanging their rafters in the Barclays Center.

