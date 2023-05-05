Who has the most NBA rings? 5 players who won the NBA Championship most times

The NBA playoffs underway as Steph Curry and LeBron James compete in hopes of breaking their tie.

When looking at the five players who won the most NBA titles, there are quite a few who ended their careers tied with other players for most NBA rings.

On that note, let's check out the list of players with most NBA Championship wins.

5th most NBA rings: Four-way tie at 6 Championships

In fifth place, we have a four-way tie between some incredible Hall of Famers who all have six championship rings. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob Cousy all find themselves tied with six titles.

Playing for Chicago Bulls, Jordan and Pippen shared their reign atop the sport with three straight titles from 1991-1993 and 1996-1998

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won his first ring with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971, and then winning another five with the LA Lakers.

Bob Cousy won all six of his titles with the Boston Celtics, capturing his first title in 1957 before then winning five straight titles from 1959-1963.

4th most NBA rings: Three-way tie at 7 championships

In fourth place, we have a three-way tie between players who transcended eras. First we have Robert Horry, who won his first two titles back-to-back with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. Horry then won three straight titles from 2000-2002 with the LA Lakers, and then winning his final two rings with the San Antonio Spurs.

In addition, we have two legendary Boston Celtics, Hall of Famer Frank Ramsey and Jim Loscutoff, who both won seven rings with the Celtics. Both men were apart of Bob Cousy's run with the team, winning their first titles in 1957, and then rattling off five straight wins from 1959-1963.

The difference is that Ramsey and Loscutoff won another ring in 1964, after Cousy went to the Cincinnati Royals.

3rd most NBA rings: four-way tie at 8 championships

In third place, we have a four-way tie among Hall of Famers who all captured eight titles. Coincidentally, all four men won their titles with the Boston Celtics. Starting with John Havlicek who won four straight titles from 1963-1966 and then winning in 1968, 1969, 1974, and 1976.

Satch Sanders went on an incredible run with the Celtics, winning eight titles in nine years from 1961-1969. The only year that broke up Sanders' streak was the 1967 championship.

KC Jones, however, managed to win his eight straight titles in consecutive years. From 1959-1966, Jones and the Celtics reigned over the league.

Last but certainly not least we have Tom Heinsohn, who won his first title in 1957 and then going on a run with KC Jones that saw him win titles from 1959-1965.

2nd most NBA rings: Sam Jones with 10 championships

In second place, Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Sam Jones has 10 championships won over 11 years. Jones' career with the Celtics saw him win eight straight titles from 1959-1966 and then coming up short in 1967. The loss snapped Jones' win streak, however he bounced back with two titles in 1968 and 1969.

Most NBA rings: Bill Russell with 11 championships

Standing alone atop the mountain of champions is arguably the greatest athlete in U.S. history: Bill Russell. A player who won at every level of the game from college to NBA coach, Russell captured 11 championships. After winning his first title in 1957, Russell then wound up winning eight straight titles from 1959-1966.

After coming up short in 1967, Russell and the Celtics won two more championships in 1968 and 1969 to bring his grand total to 11 championships.

