Who is Noah Clowney's brother, Jadeveon Clowney? Exploring the relation between the two

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Jun 23, 2023 03:25 GMT
2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft - The Brooklyn Nets select Noah Clowney

Noah Clowney is a 6-foot-10 forward, who played one year with the Alamaba Crimson Tide and was selected 21st overall by the Brooklyn Nets. During his time playing for Alabama, he averaged 9.8 points per game (48.6% shooting, including 28.3% from 3-point range) and 7.9 rebounds.

Regarding his relation to Jadeveon Clowney, however, there is no relationship whatsoever. They may share the same last name, but the two athletes are not related.

Jadeveon Clowney is a professional NFL football player, who previously played for the Cleveland Browns during the 2022-23 season. He is a defensive end who played for the following NFL teams before the Cleveland Browns: Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans.

There is a misconception, sometimes, concerning a possible relation between athletes who share similar names across different sports. Noah Clowney's parents are Larry Byrd Jr. and Cecilia Clowney.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
