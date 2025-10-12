Who is Olivier Sarr's brother? Raptors center's wild buzzer beater sparks buzz about his NBA ties

On Sunday, Toronto Raptors center Olivier Sarr went viral when he made a game-winning shot in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. Now, fans are curious about his family ties, as there is indeed another Sarr playing in the NBA.Ironically, Olivier's brother Alex was on the very team that he defeated with an alley-oop at the 0.8 second mark in the fourth quarter. With the Wizards up 112-111, Olivier caught a lob and laid the ball in to give Washington a 113-112 victory.Alex, who had played 17 minutes and scored 12 points in this game, was not on the floor in this final sequence. From the sidelines, he watched his older brother Olivier snatch the hearts of the Wizards fans inside Capital One Arena.Up to that point, Olivier had scored just two points off a pair of free throws and missed three field goal attempts. Given the chance to finish the game, the 26-year-old Frenchman did not disappoint.The Sarr brothers have certainly taken different routes to make a name for themselves in the NBA. Last year, Alex (who was then 19 years of age) was taken second overall by the Wizards in the NBA draft. He started all 67 games that he played in and put up 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per outing.Meanwhile, Olivier went undrafted back in 2021. He's had multiple stints in the G League, as well as two-way contracts with the OKC Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers. This past August, the former Wake Forest big man signed with the Raptors.Olivier Sarr and brother Alex exchange jerseys after thrilling finish to preseason gameThe Raptors-Wizards preseason matchup happened to be the first time ever that the Sarr brothers squared off in an organized game. After Olivier's thrilling alley-oop play, the two got together to celebrate their family's milestone.In an image posted by the Oceania-based National Basketball League (where Alex competed prior to joining the 2024 NBA draft), the two brothers are seen holding each other's jerseys.Though the future is uncertain regarding their next matchup in the NBA, the Sarr brothers can now say that they've had the honor of doing a classic jersey swap.