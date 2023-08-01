Who are Orlando Magic owners? Exploring business empire of DeVos family

The Orlando Magic have been part of the NBA since 1989 as part of the league's expansion team to the state of Florida. In 1991, the team was purchased by Richard DeVos, who died in September 2018, for $85 million, in an attempt to redeem himself after an unsuccessful attempt to land a Major League Baseball expansion franchise for the city.

The Magic is under the ownership group called "RDV Sports, Inc.," which was established by Richard to purchase the team. Since then, it's grown exponentially and purchased the Solar Bears in 2017.

The DeVos family has been heavily involved with the franchise since their father purchased it. Dan has been the chairman of the Magic since 2011 and has held the position firmly. His brother Dick is also involved with the team as their father evenly split the ownership among his children. Doug isn't known to be part of the franchise, but he was the president of Amway from 2002 to 2018.

The Orlando Magic make huge donation to politician

News broke recently that the Magic has made a donation of $50,000 to Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate. However, it wasn't given to DeSantis himself, it was handed to his Super PAC.

This is the first time that the Magic have donated to a politician since joining the league. It's also not as surprising given that the DeVos has a politician in their family. The wife of Dick, Betsy, was the 11th United States Secretary of Education and served under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Big man for the Orlando Magic released a signature shoe

Jonathan Isaac has had his fair share of criticism for his actions. During a time when many knelt during the U.S. national anthem, he refused and told the media that his faith became a huge part of why he didn't kneel.

Now, he's using the same reason for the release of his new signature shoe. Isaac shared a picture of his sneakers, which he will probably wear next season.

His pair features a proclamation of his faith, with the text "JUDAH" written on the heel. Not many were impressed with the design of the shoe, and there were those who questioned why he has a signature pair even though he barely plays.

