"Who he is as a player is really f**king good" - JJ Reddick and Alex Caruso discuss Lonzo Ball and his maturity in being comfortable with his own game

The Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso has lauded his teammate Lonzo Ball for his maturity and comfort in his own game.

The Bulls have made a blistering start to their 2021-22 campaign, winning nine of the 13 games they have played. Ball has been vital to that run, thanks to his superior perimeter defense, basketball IQ and elite playmaking skills.

During an appearance on JJ Reddick's 'The Old Man & The Three', Caruso spoke about the Bulls' new offseason signing and his impact on the team. Caruso spoke about how Ball playing his own game rather than trying to fit into a certain mold has made him effective. Here's an excerpt of the conversation:

"He's 100% comfortable with who is as a player - and who he is as a player is really f**king good."

Lonzo Ball has averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 41% from the perimeter in six attempts. He has also tallied 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 13 games this season. Ball's stats might not stand out, as he is having the lowest assist totals of his career.

However, his defense has elevated the Bulls to be one of the best teams in the league. Chicago are fifth in defensive rating, with the likes of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso playing a huge part. Ball has also established an early connection with Zach LaVine, with most of his lobs going to the star guard, creating highlight reels on a nightly basis.

The Bulls have a really good opportunity to make some noise in a stacked Eastern Conference if they remain consistent and keep up their defensive intensity. The likes of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso could be vital for their fortunes in the playoffs, especially against elite guards like James Harden.

Can Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso guide the Chicago Bulls to a deep postseason run?

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors

The Chicago Bulls have come out of the gate all guns blazing during the 2021-22 season, dominating from the jump on a nightly basis. The likes of DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine have been in a scoring frenzy. Their dominance at the offensive end has given the Bulls the vital push to put up massive numbers on the board.

However, their good form is due to their work at the other end. A much-improved defense has choked the best of offenses in the league, restricting opposition teams to fewer points than they are used to.

The likes of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have been key in hat good run, hounding ball handlers and causing turnovers. Having good perimeter defenders such as Ball and Caruso has given the Bulls' frontcourt some breathing space, making them more effective.

The Chicago Bulls now have a great opportunity to make a deep postseason run. They have a roster capable of causing an upset or two if they remain healthy and injury-free. Don't be surprised if you see the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

