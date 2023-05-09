Who are the players on the 2023 NBA All-Defensive Team? All you need to know

The league announced the NBA All-Defensive Teams on Tuesday, which has sparked a lot of debate. A lot of players were snubbed, while some, many believe, didn't deserve a spot on the teams. There are only two All-Defensive teams, so only ten players get consideration instead of 15 forAll-NBA teams.

Two Milwaukee Bucks players made the first team, but, shockingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't one of them. Embarrassingly, the former DPOY Marcus Smart didn't make it onto either team, while his teammate Derrick White got second-team honors over him. Additionally, two Memphis Grizzlies players feature on the NBA All-Defensive Teams.

Jrue Holiday and Alex Caruso are the two guards in the First Team, and most wouldn't argue with their selection. They're solid perimeter stoppers who can clamp up the best of offensive guards.

The two forwards with First Team honors are Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley, while the center is Brook Lopez. The three frontcourt players were the three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Jackson eventually took home the trophy, but many would argue that Lopez deserved it more.

Player Position Team Jrue Holiday Guard Milwaukee Bucks Alex Caruso Guard Chicago Bulls Jaren Jackson Jr. Forward Memphis Grizzlies Evan Mobley Forward Cleveland Cavaliers Brook Lopez Center Milwaukee Bucks

Caruso is the main reason why Chicago ended the season as the fifth-best defensive team in the league.

Evan Mobley established himself as a versatile defender alongside Jarrett Allen. JJJ is the current DPOY, and his stats are phenomenal, as expected. He led the league with a whopping three blocks per game and is the second-youngest player in NBA history to win the award.

For the Second NBA All-Defensive Team, Derrick White and Dillon Brooks are the guards, while OG Anunoby and Draymond Green are the forwards. Bam Adebayo gets an NBA All-Defensive team nod because of his position at center. Giannis Antetokounmpo earned more votes and total points than Adebayo, but the "Greek Freak" is listed as a forward, while Adebayo is a center.

Player Position Team Derrick White Guard Boston Celtics Dillon Brooks Guard Memphis Grizzlies OG Anunoby Forward Toronto Raptors Draymond Green Forward Golden State Warriors Bam Adebayo Center Miami Heat

Derrick White has been an interesting revelation this season in coach Joe Mazzula's defense.

Draymond Green has been a generational defender for the better part of a decade, so he should come as no surprise. OG Anunoby is the Raptors' best defender and one of the main reasons why the team finished fourth in the league in opponents points allowed.

Interestingly, seven of the ten players in the NBA All-Defensive Teams are from the East, and of the three Western players, two are from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Who was snubbed in NBA All-Defensive teams?

Mikal Bridges and Nicolas Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets

Whenever the NBA All-Defensive Teams or the All-NBA teams get announced, a lot of energy is focused on the snubs rather than the winners. Fans will always be upset when they don't see their favorite player's name on the list and start ranting on social media that the voting is biased.

However, a few names do stand out when we look at who got snubbed this year. Nicolas Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets is one such name, along with Mikal Bridges, Jaden McDaniels, Herbert Jones, Jimmy Butler, Luguentz Dort and Anthony Davis.

Games played can be a factor for many of these snubs, but their spectacular defense is undeniable.

As mentioned above, Antetokounmpo got more votes than Adebayo, but a technicality based on positions is why he's not listed on either team. Claxton was the leading vote-getter among centers who weren't selected, over Joel Embiid, Jarrett Allen and Rudy Gobert.

In the backcourt, Marcus Smart and Mikal Bridges were the top two vote-getters amongst snubs, with Jimmy Butler close behind. Many suggested Jaylen Brown and Matisse Thybulle also deserve some recognition even though they didn't have All-Defensive-type seasons.

Lastly, among forwards, Antetokounmpo, McDaniels and Davis were the leading vote-getters in the snubs. Jaden McDaniels' snub was the most shocking, as he was solid all season long and had the stats to back it up.

If one were to create an All-Snub Team, it would consist of Bridges, Smart, Antetokounmpo, McDaniels and Claxton.

