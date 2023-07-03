Who did the Rockets sign in the 2023 NBA free agency? Rating their signings so far

The Houston Rockets have been highly active during the 2023 NBA free agency, making significant moves to bolster their roster. One notable addition is former All-Star Fred VanVleet, who joins the team after spending seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Additionally, the Rockets successfully secured Dillon Brooks, a player they had been targeting prior to the offseason.

The Rockets wasted no time in the free agency, swiftly offering Fred VanVleet a three-year max contract valued at $128.53 million. Clearly, Houston intends to make VanVleet their star player alongside the rising talent of Jalen Green.

Dillon Brooks agreed to a four-year contract worth $80 million, aligning with the rumors that circulated about his potential deal. Known for his assertive style of play, Brooks brings a lot of attitude to the team.

In addition to VanVleet and Brooks, the Rockets made other notable signings. They acquired 2023 NBA champion Jeff Green, who brings valuable wisdom and championship experience to the team. They also added former Phoenix Suns player Jock Landale, whose development with the Rockets' young core remains to be seen.

Can the Houston Rockets improve their record next season after their NBA free agency moves?

Last season was a really bad year for the Houston Rockets. They finished the season placing 14th in the Western Conference. The team had a 22-60 record but was fortunate to secure the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Now after drafting Amen Thompson and acquiring a couple of valuable pieces in NBA free agency, things might start to turn around for Houston.

Prior to the draft, Amen Thompson was an explosive guard playing for Overtime Elite. He averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. Looking at his figures, it's clear that Thompson is an all-around player that can provide the Rockets with efficient performances on a nightly basis.

The same can be said for the player acquired so far during the NBA free agency. They have two former champions Jeff Green and Fred VanVleet, plus their defense has become more intimidating thanks to the addition of Dillon Brooks. If Houston's new lineup can perfectly synergize, the Rockets might prove to be a solid team in the West next season.

