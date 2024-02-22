Who is Rudy Gobert’s girlfriend? Closer look at 3x All-Star’s partner amid pregnancy news

Rudy Gobert recently announced on Instagram that his girlfriend Julia Bonilla is pregnant with their first child. The Minnesota Timberwolves center captioned the heartwarming news with a simple “Legacy.” Bonilla was just as concise with her excitement when she commented, “The better half of us.”

Gobert has been keeping his relationship with Bonilla extremely private. There have been reports that the two have been spending time together in Minnesota so they must have been an item for a while already. Thus the three-time All-Star coming out with something regarding his life off the court is quite a surprise to many.

Like Gobert, Julia Bonilla is French. She is also the co-host and editor of a blog/podcast called Journey. On the show’s profile, she mentioned that she is an artistic director in the morning and concentrates her time on her podcast at night.

The episodes on Bonilla’s podcast are mostly about life as a journey. She offers candid opinions about things that directly affect her. Her mantra is “Life can be beautiful, it’s all a question of point of view.” She gives off an authentic, simple and blessed vibe when she talks on her podcast.

With the arrival of the baby, Julia Bonilla can happily say along with Rudy Gobert that life is indeed beautiful.

Fans and NBA players react to Rudy Gobert’s announcement of his girlfriend Julia Bonilla’s pregnancy

It didn’t take long for fans, players, associates and friends of the two to react to Rudy Gobert’s announcement on Instagram regarding Julia Bonilla’s pregnancy.

Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar who played for several years with Gobert in Utah, promptly responded:

“Congratulations brother!!

Trey Lyles, Austin Rivers, Emmanuel Mudiay, Royce O’Neale, Bilal Coulibaly, and Georges Niang were some who heartily sent their congratulations. A few NBA insiders such as Tim MacMahon and Kevin O’Connor also joined those who posted messages on Gobert’s IG.

Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla have not given an estimated date for the baby’s delivery. They will likely surprise everybody when that happens. Gobert may not have been included in the recently concluded NBA All-Star game, but he received even better news with the upcoming baby. Not many will be surprised if he plays with even more enthusiasm, focus and determination for the Minnesota Timberwolves after the All-Star break.