“Who’s beating us in a playoff series?”: Warriors fans look bullish amid 12-3 run for playoff seed push

The Golden State Warriors secured their 12th victory in 15 matchups on Thursday. They extended their road winning streak to seven games with a 110-99 victory against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

With a 31-27 record on the season, the Dubs visit Toronto on Friday night, looking for a third win on their four-game road trip against a team that holds a 22-37 record.

Golden State fans were ecstatic on 'X,' formerly called 'Twitter,' sharing their reactions amid the recent upsurge in the level of play by the Dubs. One fan remarked:

"Who’s beating us in a playoff series?"

Fans of the Dub Nation, along with other NBA enthusiasts, reacted. Here are the top comments on X:

The Warriors quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead and maintained it throughout the game, but their control was often challenged. They established significant leads, but the undermanned Knicks narrowed the gap.

Eventually, though, Golden State secured their 10th victory in last 12 games to continue their recent resurgence.

Breaking down how the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks

Stephen Curry, in a mini-slump over his last three games, broke through with eight 3-pointers, topping the Warriors' scoreboard with 31 points, while forward Jonathan Kuminga contributed 25.

Recently, New York has been struggling, significantly impacted by the injuries to power forward Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. The team suffered its eighth loss in 11 games, dropping its record to 35-25. Jalen Brunson was the leading scorer for the Knicks, putting up 27 points.

The Warriors maintained their lead throughout the game, establishing dominance early on with solid defense, despite an inconsistent offensive performance. They excelled in scoring within the paint, but, apart from Curry, the team struggled with 3-point shooting.

Curry hit 8-of-18 attempts from beyond the arc, while the rest of the team managed only 6-for-27 on 3-pointers. New York struggled with their shooting as well, making only 36.8 percent of their attempts from the floor, going 35-for-95 and hitting 12 -of-39 from the 3-point range.

The Dubs, though, showcased their unpredictablity in the third quarter, extending their lead to 17 points, only for New York to narrow the gap to 73-67 following a 13-2 run. By the end of the quarter, the Warriors led 80-70.

Following the Toronto matchup, the Warriors' road trip will conclude with a Sunday afternoon meeting in Boston against the Celtics, the leading team in the Eastern Conference, with a 46-12 record, including an impressive 27-3 at home.