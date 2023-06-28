"Who's gonna be the bust" - Patrick Beverley ponders over worst pick in NBA Draft 2023

In a recent episode of the "Pat Beverly Podcast" with Rone, NBA player Patrick Beverley delved into the perennial question that hangs over every NBA draft. Beverly wants to know who will be bust?

As a top-five pick himself, Beverley understands the pressure that comes with high expectations and the fear of being labeled a disappointment.

When asked to identify the potential bust from the 2023 draft class, Beverley admitted his uncertainty. He acknowledged that he hadn't seen enough of the players in action, apart from glimpses of their highlights.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Beverly said,

"No one wants to be a bust but each draft out of that top three top four top five pick it's always one bust, who's the bust in this draft."

While he did mention the impressive performances of Wembenyama and Scoot in the ignite game, he refrained from singling out a specific player as the likely bust.

The quandary encapsulates the intrigue and unpredictability surrounding each draft. It leaves fans and analysts to eagerly await the unfolding of these young talents' careers and discover who, if anyone, will become the unfortunate bust.

Multiple Playoff Contenders Express Interest in Patrick Beverley as Bulls Consider Reunion

Patrick Beverley

The Chicago Bulls continue to navigate another season without Lonzo Ball, who is sidelined with ongoing knee injuries. They are considering the option of re-signing Patrick Beverley, who played for the team during the previous season. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Beverley has attracted interest from "several playoff contenders," with the potential for a reunion with the Bulls.

Beverley started the last season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. On February 21, he was involved in a four-team trade, and ended up being transferred to the Orlando Magic. Beverley was instrumental in their late-season rally. His contribution led to their qualification for the play-in tournament and securing the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

StatMuse @statmuse Patrick Beverley Bulls debut:



8 PTS

5 REB

4 AST



Beat the Nets by 44 points. Patrick Beverley Bulls debut:8 PTS5 REB4 ASTBeat the Nets by 44 points. https://t.co/nK9wOe2bmg

Despite average statistics of 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists with a field goal percentage of 39.5, Beverley's contributions in Chicago were not outstanding. His contributions on offense were essential, and he played an important role in defense.

The Bulls have been facing difficulties in maintaining a consistent starting point guard since Ball was injured in January of 2022. According to Arturas Karnisovas, the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, Ball is anticipated to be out for the entire 2023-24 season.

Consequently, Patrick Beverley's return could hold significant value for the Bulls, given their current point guard predicament. However, Beverley's playing style makes him an attractive option for other playoff-contending teams in search of guard depth. The race to secure Beverley's services is poised to intensify as teams evaluate their roster needs and playoff aspirations.

Poll : 0 votes