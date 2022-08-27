“Who’s gonna play defense?… Scoring is not the problem” - NBA analyst believes 3x All-Star is not a good a fit with the Brooklyn Nets, names the perfect place for him

The possible trade of three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz has continued to linger with no headway in sight. The guard has been linked with multiple franchises with none being conclusive. He was recently associated with a possible move to the Brooklyn Nets, but analyst Shannon Sharpe does not see the 25-year old landing in Brooklyn.

Sharpe has two primary reasons why the move would be the wrong one, and NBA roster rules are involved. Due to NBA rules, Ben Simmons, the team's top scorer, and Mitchell can't be on the team. Plus, the Nets have enough firepower in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

"Him going to Brooklyn Nets, who's going to play defense?" Sharpe said. "Obviously you'd have to move Ben Simmons, because you can't have two guys on rookie contracts on the same team. "Kyrie’s not playing defense. Donovan Mitchell doesn't play defense. ... Scoring is not the problem with the Brooklyn Nets. They can score. They've got two elite scorers."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Who's going to play defense? Scoring isn't their problem in Brooklyn...The better fit for Donovan would be the Miami Heat if he's trying to win a championship." @ShannonSharpe doesn't see Donovan Mitchell becoming a Brooklyn Net:"Who's going to play defense? Scoring isn't their problem in Brooklyn...The better fit for Donovan would be the Miami Heat if he's trying to win a championship." .@ShannonSharpe doesn't see Donovan Mitchell becoming a Brooklyn Net:"Who's going to play defense? Scoring isn't their problem in Brooklyn...The better fit for Donovan would be the Miami Heat if he's trying to win a championship." https://t.co/NHMtVaJlOa

Shannon Sharpe believes Donovan Mitchell will be better fit with the Miami Heat

The Utah Jazz have been open to trading their top talents. They unloaded three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves last month and are on course to trade Donovan Mitchell.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via REPORT: The Jazz would like to make the Donovan Mitchell trade before training camp begins.(via @WindhorstESPN on The Hoop Collective Podcast) REPORT: The Jazz would like to make the Donovan Mitchell trade before training camp begins.(via @WindhorstESPN on The Hoop Collective Podcast) https://t.co/hKu1eDiOof

The 25-year old guard has been linked with multiple franchises, but analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the Miami Heat are the best fit.

Sharpe pegged Mitchell as being better off with wing Jimmy Butler and big man Bam Adebayo than being with the New York Knicks. He said that if the three-time All-Star wants to be box office or Hollywood, then he should join the Knicks.

"I think he will be a better fit in Miami," Sharpe said. "The Knicks, obviously being from New York, he will be box office there. But I think a better fit will be probably him with the Miami Heat with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

"If he wants to try and win the championship, he will be better suited in Miami. If he wants to be box office and try to be Madison Avenue or Hollywood or something, go to the Knicks."

Mitchell has been in the league for five seasons, helping Utah to the playoffs each season. The University of Louisville product was on the 2017-18 All-Rookie team.

