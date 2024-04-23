"WHO'S YOUR DADDY?" - Nuggets fans hit peak mockery after overturning 20-pt deficit vs LA Lakers in 10th straight win

Denver Nuggets fans celebrated their 101-99 win over the LA Lakers on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. Jamal Murray hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer as fans mocked the Lakers for giving away a 20-point lead.

The Lakers started the game on a roll, with Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell making almost every shot they took. They started building a lead in the second quarter, and it ballooned to a 20-point advantage at the start of the third.

However, the Nuggets slowly chipped away the lead heading into the fourth quarter. It was a 10-point lead at the start of the final period, but Nikola Jokic took over to trim the deficit to just one point with around two minutes left.

Jamal Murray had the final say, scoring the last six points for Denver, including the step-back jump shot over Anthony Davis to beat the buzzer for the win.

Denver Nuggets fans on social media celebrated the victory by mocking the LA Lakers. Fans were ruthless and brought back what Nuggets reporter Vic Lombardi said during the team's championship parade last year.

"WHO'S YOUR DADDY!?!?!" one fan asked.

"The fact he did it over self-proclaimed defensive player of the year Anthony Davis is just *chefs kiss*," another fan celebrated.

"Get them brooms ready folks," a fan claimed.

LA Lakers fans are fuming with their team, coaching staff and referees. The only silver lining the Lakers have is that they play the next two games in Los Angeles in front of their fans and not high up in altitude.

"WE CAN'T ENJOY ANYTHING WE CAN'T CLOSE WE ARE DONE WOW," an angry Lakers fan wrote.

"Good thing Darvin Ham saved those 2 timeouts and challenge for Game 3!" another fan commented.

"Nuggets had a horrible game and won... please bring out the brooms," a defeated Lakers fan remarked.

LA Lakers have now lost 10 straight games against the Denver Nuggets

The LA Lakers have now lost 10 straight against the Denver Nuggets.

The misery for the LA Lakers against the Denver Nuggets reached a new low on Monday night. The Lakers blew a 20-point lead, with Jamal Murray breaking a lot of hearts in Los Angeles.

It was the Lakers' 10th straight loss to the Nuggets since Jan. 9, 2023. They have lost four consecutive regular season games and six postseason contests to Nikola Jokic and company. The last time they triumphed over Denver was on Dec. 16, 2022.

The Lakers have no other choice but to move on to the next game, which is Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena. The series is far from over, but the Lakers must regain momentum from their two losses in Denver in the last three days.

