Who scored the most points in 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Stats and more explored

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game concluded with the East All-Stars picking up a dominating victory over the West All-Stars, 211-186, at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, February 18.

This was the first time that an NBA All-Star team reached 200 points and the biggest star of the night was Damian Lillard who took home the ASG MVP honors, edging out hometown player Tyrese Haliburton

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below are some stats from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and the top performances from each statistical line.

2024 NBA All-Star Game: Top statistics and notable performances

Most Points: Karl-Anthony Towns (50)

The Minnesota Timberwolves' big man Karl-Anthony Towns, was showcasing his full repertoire in scoring. He became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 50 points alongside Steph Curry's 50 in 2022, Anthony Davis' 52 in 2017, and Jayson Tatum's 55 in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Most Three-Pointers: Damian Lillard (11)

Shooting the lights out beyond the three-point line was Damian Lillard who also took home the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP with 11 three-pointers. Not far behind him was hometown All-Star Tyrese Haliburton with 10. The record for most triples in an All-Star Game is still held by Steph Curry with 16 in 2022.

Most Assists: Nikola Jokic (9)

The former league MVP and reigning NBA champion Nikola Jokic set up nine assists in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Magic Johnson's record of 22 assists in 1984 still stands unscratched.

Most Rebounds: Paolo Banchero (9)

Making his first NBA All-Star appearance was Paolo Banchero, who led the rebounding department with nine. Bob Petit's 27 rebounds in the 1962 NBA All-Star Game stands tall even after more than 60 years.

Most Steals: Kevin Durant (2), Devin Booker (2), Nikola Jokic (2)

The NBA All-Star Game for the past decade has been seen as a glorified exhibition game with not much defense. However, three players (Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Nikola Jokic) this year still managed to play some defense ending up with two steals each. Rick Barry's eight steals in the 1975 NBA All-Star Game stays on top of the list.

Most Blocks: Jayson Tatum (1), Anthony Davis (1), Steph Curry (1)

Another stat that may not get as much as attention in the NBA All-Star Game is the blocks department as most players would just allow drives and dunks to happen. Davis, Tatum and Curry managed to block a shot each and all of them combined are not even half of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of eight blocks in the 1980 NBA All-Star Game.

Most Minutes: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27:33)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played the most minutes with 27:33 in the 2024 All-Star Game. He beat Daaian Lilard and Tyrese Haliburton by just a few seconds. Four players in NBA history has played 42 minutes in ASG history - Oscar Roberston, Bill Russell, Jerry West and Nate Thurmond.