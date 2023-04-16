Who has scored the most points in NBA playoffs debut?

The postseason is way different than the regular season, but for some players on their NBA playoffs debut, it hasn't made much difference. De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk proved that during their debuts against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The former Kentucky backcourt bagged 30-point games; Fox had 38 on 48.1% shooting, while Malik Monk registered 32 on 8-of-13 shooting. The duo led the Sacramento Kings to their first playoff win in 17 years with a 126-123 victory over the defending champions at home.

Fox created history by scoring the second-most points on debut by a player in NBA playoffs history. His performance sparked an intriguing question in everyone's mind about the highest-scoring performance by a player in his NBA playoffs debut.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic holds that record. The Slovenian bagged 42 points in Game 1 of the Mavericks' 2020 playoffs first-round series against the LA Clippers. Doncic shot 13-of-21 and had seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Unfortunately, Doncic's efforts came in a losing cause as the Clippers recorded a 118-110 win.

NBA TV @NBATV Luka (42 PTS) became the first player in NBA history to drop 40 or more points in his playoff debut! Luka (42 PTS) became the first player in NBA history to drop 40 or more points in his playoff debut! ✨ https://t.co/QungZsbYrj

De'Aaron Fox shows he's ready after registering second-highest scoring effort on debut in NBA Playoffs history

The Sacramento Kings have made a victorious return to the NBA playoffs after 16 years. They took care of homecourt in Game 1 against the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors. De'Aaron Fox dug into his clutch play to help the Kings prevail.

Fox showed that he and the Kings are ready to roll in this tricky playoff bracket after they drew the reigning champs as the third seed. The Dubs led by 10 points at one stage, but Sacramento stayed close enough to overturn that deficit behind Fox's historic 38-point, five-assist debut playoff outing.

He scored 28 of his 38 in the second half, 15 in the fourth quarter and eight points in the last five minutes to seal the deal for the Kings. Sacramento has taken a 1-0 series lead. The odds could be even going forward.

Many predicted that the Kings would falter due to inexperience in the NBA playoffs, especially against a veteran team with a championship pedigree. However, their composure in Game 1 shows they have a real shot at causing an upset against Steph Curry and Co.

Sacramento must capitalize on its homecourt advantage against the Warriors. Golden State has been almost unbeatable at home, and if the Kings give up homecourt in Game 2, their chances of making it past the first round will be slim.

