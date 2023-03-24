Who is Charmaine Gilgeous? Relationship with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explored

Charmaine Gilgeous is the mother of OKC Thunder All-Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. She competed in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as a sprinter for Antigua and Barbuda.

“SGA’s” mother ran in the 400 meter where she has a personal best time of 55.48 seconds. Not much is known, though, about the former Olympic sprinter. She has largely stayed out of the limelight following her stint in Barcelona.

Charmaine Gilgeous, however, remains a big part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's basketball career. Here's what the NBA star had to say about his mother's influence on him:

“She set a tone for how my approach is. Because if you attack things on the nose and you don’t try to beat around the bush, then that’s how you get through it easier.”

"SGA's" talents didn't jump out in college. He earned his minutes by doing extra practice, more film sessions and an unrelenting drive to be better. These are traits that were ingrained into him by Chairmaine Gilgeous.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fast becoming a household name in the NBA, particularly in Oklahoma. He is unquestionably the OKC Thunder’s best player who is still scratching the surface of what he can become.

The former No. 11 pick of the 2018 NBA Draft is leading the Thunder to a potential playoff appearance this season. “SGA” made his first All-Star appearance this season by turning the Thunder into one of the NBA’s toughest teams with postseason potential.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 61 games. He is hitting 51.0% of his shots, including 34.9% from behind the arc.

The former Kentucky superstar is one of the biggest reasons why the OKC Thunder are turning heads this season. Oklahoma will not be going away anytime soon as they are only bound to get stronger once they get healthy.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder can still make the play-in tournament

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another outstanding night against the LA Clippers. He played 27 minutes and finished with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks. “SGA” just couldn’t lead the OKC Thunder to back-to-back wins versus the Clippers.

Tonight’s loss dropped the Thunder’s record to 36-37 for 11th place in the Western Conference. They share the same win-loss slate as the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. An edge in the tiebreakers put the aforementioned names over the Thunder in the standings.

Oklahoma is also just 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors (38-36) for the sixth seed and outright playoff berth. Despite the loss to the Clippers, they’re still capable of grabbing at least a play-in tournament ticket.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort have shown the way in the Thunder’s gritty and never-say-die attitude. They’ll be a tough team to take out of playoff contention or eliminate from at least a play-in appearance.

