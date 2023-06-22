Who was the shortest number 1 pick in NBA draft history?

NBA fans have seen basketball players dominate games regardless of size and length. Some of the best to ever play in the league were and have been vertically challenged.

Players who lack the size and likely the height have proven that the NBA isn’t just the land of the giants. When the player has the skill, he can still make an impact despite the glaring disadvantage on both ends of the floor.

In 1996, the Philadelphia 76ers made 6-0 guard Allen Iverson out of Georgetown as the first pick of the draft. In the league’s 76-year history, no No. 1 pick has even been shorter than “The Answer.”

What Iverson lacked in height, he made up for it with unbelievable skills, a fiery edge and a style that influenced a generation of players.

Allen Iverson was an elite athlete. He was the Associated Press High School Player of the Year in football and basketball. He led Bethel High School to the state championship in both sports.

The Georgetown Hoyas couldn’t be any happier and more excited when the pint-sized guard committed to the school’s program. Despite his lack of size and height, Iverson showed quickly that he wasn’t afraid to bang bodies inside the paint.

Iverson won Big East Rookie of the Year after leading the Hoyas to the Sweet 16 where they lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The following season, Georgetown went a step further by reaching the Elite 8 before losing to Massachusetts.

“AI” won Big East Defensive Player of the Year in his two seasons in college and was named first-team All-American as a sophomore.

The NBA waited with excitement when one of the most highly-touted prospects declared availability for the 1996 NBA Draft.

The pint-sized Iverson overcame enormous physical disadvantages to build a legendary Hall of Fame career. He was a four-time scoring champ, a three-time steals leader, the 1996-97 Rookie of the Year winner, an 11x All-Star and the 2000-01 MVP.

Iverson led the Philadelphia 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. LA’s legendary tandem of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant was too much for “The Answer” to overcome.

Allen Iverson had the heart of a lion

Allen Iverson’s skills were obvious. He was lethal from any place in the court and could go to where he wanted to be with his ball handling. “AI’s” crossovers were legendary. He once famously sent Michael Jordan flailing trying to check his patented move.

What stands out every time “The Answer” plays is his relentlessness, grit and devil-may-care-attitude, particularly against the bruising big men of his time. He never hesitated going up against the likes of David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and many others.

Hoops Nostalgia @HoopsNostalgia 6 ft Allen Iverson near out rebounding 7 ft 4 Rik Smits during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals (1999).



Heart of a lion. Don't you ever forget it. 6 ft Allen Iverson near out rebounding 7 ft 4 Rik Smits during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals (1999).Heart of a lion. Don't you ever forget it. https://t.co/CZLHA18Txv

Iverson sometimes didn’t want to practice as he wanted to recover from his battles in the paint against the best centers in the NBA. Shaq said it best during his and Iverson’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The game’s most dominant force told the audience that “AI” had the heart of a lion.

