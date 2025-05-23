"Who is that sitting with my wife?" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caught off guard by $10,460,00 former teammate's surprise presence

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talked about the impact Chris Paul has had on him following his first game as the NBA MVP. SGA mentioned a few people who have pushed him to great heights, including the veteran. Paul attended Game 2 of the Western Conference finals to cheer and congratulate Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the prestigious award.

In the postgame interview, the OKC Thunder franchise cornerstone opened up about seeing CP3 at courtside.

“That was amazing. It caught me off guard. I had to double-take. I was like, ‘Who is that sitting with my wife?’ I got a little tight, but then I seen it was Chris [Paul]. I was like, ‘Alright.’”

Shai Gilgeous Alexander played one season with Chris Paul in Oklahoma. Together, they carried the Thunder to the playoffs in the Covid-hit 2019-20 season. OKC gave the favored Houston Rockets of James Harden a tough fight before going down in seven games.

SGA shared the impact and influence Paul, who signed a one-year $10.4 million deal with the Spurs last season, has had on him.

“Not only like a big brother, mentor but just like a friend. He’s always there to lean on. He was the first guy in my life that I was close with that helped me achieve the things I want to achieve. I really lean on him for advice and not only basketball advice.”

On Thursday, Chris Paul sat beside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife, Hailey Summers. The two received a big welcome from the home fans when they were featured on the Paycom Center screen.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is two wins away from following Chris Paul’s footsteps into the NBA Finals

Chris Paul’s only appearance in the NBA Finals came in 2021. As a member of the Phoenix Suns, they lost in six games to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Paul and Co. grabbed a 2-0 series lead before losing the next four games.

After the 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is two wins away from following CP3’s footsteps into the NBA Finals. Paul knows a thing or two about the importance of road wins, knowledge SGA could lean on in the Western Conference finals.

Game 3 is on Saturday in Minneapolis where the Timberwolves hope to break through in the series. SGA could also use that opportunity to move closer to matching Chris Paul’s best finish in the NBA.

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More