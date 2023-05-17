Who are the Spurs’ Hall of Fame players?

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night.

As a result, they now have the opportunity to draft 7-foot-5 French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. If he reaches his full potential in San Antonio, Wembanyama is expected to be the next in a long line of Hall of Fame players to emerge from the franchise.

The San Antonio Spurs joined the NBA in 1976. Since then, they have had 13 players who suited up for them who receive inductions into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. However, some didn’t join the team until the tail end of their careers.

These 13 players include George Gervin, Moses Malone, Dominique Wilkins, David Robinson, Artis Gilmore, Dennis Rodman, Louie Dampier, Tracy McGrady, Maurice Cheeks, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker.

Of this group, Parker, Ginobili, Gervin, Robinson and Duncan are widely considered Spurs legends. Meanwhile, Duncan is almost unanimously considered the franchise's greatest player of all time.

Duncan had an illustrious 19-year career with the team after being drafted No. 1 in 1997. He won five NBA titles, three finals MVPs and two MVPs. The bonafide NBA legend was also a 15-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA Team member, and 15-time All-Defensive Team member, among other accolades.

So if Victor Wembanyama can even come close to eventually challenging Duncan as the Spurs' GOAT, most fans would probably consider that a massive success.

Victor Wembanyama on his early career goal

7-foot-5 French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama and coach Gregg Popovich

Victor Wembanyama may not even be drafted to the NBA yet. However, he already has his sights set on winning a championship.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst during the NBA draft lottery, Wembanyama first talked about his excitement to find out his projected draft destination.

“My heart's beating (fast),” he said.

“I've got everyone I know, everyone I love around me. It's a really special moment I'm going to remember (for) the rest of my life.”

Wembanyama then added that he wants to win a title as soon as possible:

“I'm trying to win a ring ASAP,” he said. “So get ready.”

It may be an ambitious goal for the 19-year-old. However, it will likely be music to the ears of Spurs fans who are yearning for another dynasty in San Antonio.

