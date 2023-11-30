Who is Steven Rales? Looking at billionaire businessman buying stakes in Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers sold an additional 15% of their ownership stake to billionaire and filmmaker Steven Rales. He now owns 20% of the franchise, spending $525.5 million to acquire the additional stakes. The minority stake owner went to college in Indiana and has made a name for himself in the film industry.

Rales was born on March 31, 1951, and was raised in a Jewish household. He has three brothers who grew up with him in Bethesda, Maryland. Rales graduated from Walt Whitman High School and attended DePauw University.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rales is a businessman and a film producer. He founded Danaher Corporation in 1984 with his brother Mitchell Rales and holds a powerful position in the company as the chairman. Rales has a net worth of $7.5 billion.

Rales was married to Christine Plank from 1983 to 2003. Together, they have three children: Alexander, Gregory and Stephanie. In 2012, he married Lalage Damerell.

The film production company Indian Paintbrush was founded by Rales in 2006. He has worked closely with acclaimed filmmaker, Wes Anderson. His film work includes "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Isle of Dogs," "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and, more recently, "Asteroid City."

He currently has upcoming projects as a producer.

You might also be interested in reading this: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update for 6x All-Star (Nov. 30)

Steven Rales co-curated a film club with Wes Anderson

Steven Rales and director Wes Anderson have collaborated on various projects throughout the years. This time, they'll add more to the list after it was reported that Anderson would co-curate the film club Galerie. The club was founded by Rales.

According to the website, Galerie will serve as "guide as you expand and deepen your journey through film alongside a vibrant community where everyone is invited to exchange ideas and expand their knowledge."

Aside from the two longtime collaborators, acclaimed actors Ethan Hawke and Maggie Gyllenhaal were named the first co-curators.

"Amidst the media clutter overwhelming all of us, we are delighted to introduce Galerie as a unique sanctuary for discovering cinema differently," Rales said.

"Galerie offers the opportunity to explore the indelible contributions of those more and less visible in the filmmaking endeavor, as well as an avenue to converse and learn about the many attributes of this cherished medium.”

Expand Tweet

Also read: Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on 2x All-Star's availability (Nov. 30)