Who is Taahirah O’Neal ? Taking a closer look at Shaquille O'Neal's oldest child's personal life

Born July 19, 1996, Taahirah O'Neal is the only child of Shaquille O'Neal and his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh. She was born in Orlando, Florida, and raised in Houston, Texas.

Taahirah graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019, with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and a minor in politics and African American studies.

O'Neal has played an active role in community outreach, fundraising and development in Houston. She has been an ardent supporter of various organizations and charities there as well.

Taahirah currently serves as a communications analyst at PepsiCo, according to her LinkedIn page. Her previous work included working as a communications associate analyst with PepsiCo, and working in social media marketing in several places.

She has engaged in extensive volunteer work, as is reflected on her LinkedIn profile, with involvement in civil rights, social action organizations and hospitals.

Shaquille O'Neal outside basketball

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks, Eastern Conference first round

Despite being dominant and earning massive NBA paychecks, Shaquille O'Neal was as much of an opportunist off the court as he was on it.

O'Neal is known to endorse a host of brands, including JCPenney, Five Guys, Papa Johns and Krispy Kreme. Besides owning nearly 200 franchises of Five Guys, Auntie Annie's Pretzels and Papa Johns, O'Neal was one of the few players in the 1990s to become savvy in the stock market.

Some of his early ventures into the bond rally during the '90s include investments in companies Apple, General Electric and PespiCo, all under the top 50 banner of the Fortune 500.

O'Neal hasn't shyed away from investing in burgeoning and incipient technologies and businesses. According to the Wall Street Journal, O'Neal invested in Loyal3, a now-defunct company whose aim was to simplify the IPO market for the layman.

O'Neal has since invested and is on the advisory board of Tout Industries, a social video service startup, and NRG esports. O'Neal was also a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2022.

O'Neal, a four-time champion, has been a part of a plethora of media-related endeavors. From acting to rapping to DJing, Big Diesel has left no stone unturned in his post-playing career. Perhaps the Hall of Famer's most notable appearances in the media have been as an NBA analyst for TNT.

